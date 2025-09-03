Suryakumar Yadav playfully forces wife to pose for paparazzi ahead of 2025 Asia Cup [Watch]

Team India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav was in a joyous mood as he attempted to have his wife, Devisha Shetty, pose for the paparazzi's request for photos a week before the 2025 Asia Cup. The pair were seemingly coming out of a shop when the photographers requested a few clicks.However, Devisha declined Surya's playful request, drawing smiles from the married couple. The 34-year-old then proceeded to pose patiently for photos and several other selfies before joining his wife in the car.Here is a video on the same (via Varinder Chawla's Instagram handle): View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSurya and Devisha got married in July 2016, after they first met during a college program in 2010. Meanwhile, the Indian skipper recently shared videos of himself practicing at full tilt in the nets ahead of the Asia Cup in the UAE. Surya recently recovered from a sports hernia, for which he underwent surgery.The star batter was last seen in action in the 2025 IPL season, where he led the Mumbai Indians (MI) to a third-place finish with his brilliant batting. The 34-year-old scored an incredible 717 runs in 16 games at an average of 65.18 and a strike rate of 167.91 with five half-centuries.Team India will look to continue their winning ways in T20Is under Suryakumar YadavTeam India has been in red-hot form in T20Is since Suryakumar Yadav took over as permanent captain in July 2024. The veteran led India in seven matches in the 2023/24 season, with the side winning five.However, Rohit Sharma took over as captain upon returning to the T20I squad at the start of last year. He retired from T20Is after leading India to a title run in the 2024 World Cup, resulting in Surya taking over as permanent skipper.Under Suryakumar Yadav, the Asian giants have won their last four T20I series, including 13 victories in 15 games.They will look to continue their dominant run in T20Is in the upcoming Asia Cup, starting in the UAE on September 9. India are grouped alongside Pakistan, Oman, and the UAE in Group A of the eight-team continental competition.