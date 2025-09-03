Suryakumar Yadav playfully forces wife to pose for paparazzi ahead of 2025 Asia Cup [Watch]

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Sep 03, 2025 10:15 IST
[Image credit: surya_14kumar Instagram handle]
[Image credit: surya_14kumar Instagram handle]

Team India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav was in a joyous mood as he attempted to have his wife, Devisha Shetty, pose for the paparazzi's request for photos a week before the 2025 Asia Cup. The pair were seemingly coming out of a shop when the photographers requested a few clicks.

Ad

However, Devisha declined Surya's playful request, drawing smiles from the married couple. The 34-year-old then proceeded to pose patiently for photos and several other selfies before joining his wife in the car.

Here is a video on the same (via Varinder Chawla's Instagram handle):

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Surya and Devisha got married in July 2016, after they first met during a college program in 2010. Meanwhile, the Indian skipper recently shared videos of himself practicing at full tilt in the nets ahead of the Asia Cup in the UAE. Surya recently recovered from a sports hernia, for which he underwent surgery.

The star batter was last seen in action in the 2025 IPL season, where he led the Mumbai Indians (MI) to a third-place finish with his brilliant batting. The 34-year-old scored an incredible 717 runs in 16 games at an average of 65.18 and a strike rate of 167.91 with five half-centuries.

Ad

Team India will look to continue their winning ways in T20Is under Suryakumar Yadav

Team India has been in red-hot form in T20Is since Suryakumar Yadav took over as permanent captain in July 2024. The veteran led India in seven matches in the 2023/24 season, with the side winning five.

However, Rohit Sharma took over as captain upon returning to the T20I squad at the start of last year. He retired from T20Is after leading India to a title run in the 2024 World Cup, resulting in Surya taking over as permanent skipper.

Ad

Under Suryakumar Yadav, the Asian giants have won their last four T20I series, including 13 victories in 15 games.

They will look to continue their dominant run in T20Is in the upcoming Asia Cup, starting in the UAE on September 9. India are grouped alongside Pakistan, Oman, and the UAE in Group A of the eight-team continental competition.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications