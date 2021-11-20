Most runs and most wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 (Updated till November 20)

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 saw both semi-final matches being played on November 20. The all-important title decider is scheduled for Monday, November 22.

Tamil Nadu trounced Hyderabad by eight wickets in the first semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. The defending champions bowled out the Tanmay Agarwal-led side for 90 runs before chasing down the modest target with 34 deliveries to spare.

P Saravana Kumar ran through the Hyderabad top order, and finished with outstanding figures of 5-21. Captain Vijay Shankar (43*) and Sai Sudharsan (34*) then strung together an unbroken 76-run third-wicket partnership to take Tamil Nadu across the line.

The second last-four clash of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 saw Karnataka put it across Vidarbha by four runs. Karnataka posted a score of 176-7 in their allotted twenty overs before restricting the Plate Group toppers to 172-6.

Rohan Kadam (87) and captain Manish Pandey (54) starred with the bat for Karnataka before Darshan Nalkande picked up four wickets in consecutive deliveries in the final over of the innings. KC Cariappa and Vidyadhar Patil then shone with the ball for Karnataka as they scraped through to the title match.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 Highest Run-scorers [P/C: BCCI]

Hyderabad's Tanmay Agarwal remains the highest run-scorer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. He has amassed 334 runs in the tournament, with a top score of an unbeaten 97. Agarwal has had an impressive strike rate of 148.44, and struck 35 fours and 12 sixes.

Rajasthan's Deepak Hooda is second in the run-scoring charts. He smashed 294 runs in six matches, with an unbeaten 75 his highest score. Hooda scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 168, with the help of 23 fours and 17 maximums.

Mumbai's Ajinkya Rahane occupies third position in the run-scorers list of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. He has aggregated 286 runs in five innings, with 75 being his best effort. Rahane's runs have come at a strike rate of 133.64, and have been studded with 26 boundaries and 11 sixes.

Karnataka's Manish Pandey (259) and Karun Nair (223), and Tamil Nadu's Vijay Shankar (181) and C Hari Nishaanth (177) are the top run-getters of their respective sides in the tournament.

Most Wickets

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 wicket-takers [P/C: BCCI]

Hyderabad's Chama Milind, with 18 scalps to his name, continues to be the highest wicket-taker in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. He has 5-8 as his best returns, and an acceptable economy of 8.41.

Andhra's CV Stephen and Himachal Pradesh's Rishi Dhawan have accounted for 14 dismissals apiece in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. The former is second in the wicket-taking charts, due to his better average.

Stephen has had a best spell of 4-11, conceding an average of just 6.05 runs per over. Dhawan, who has 6-23 as his best performance, has had a decent economy of 7.14.

Karnataka's KC Cariappa (10) and Vijaykumar Vyshak (7), and Tamil Nadu's R Sai Kishore (7), M Mohammed (7) and P Saravana Kumar (7) are the top wicket-takers for their respective sides in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022.

