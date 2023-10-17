Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Day 1 (October 16)

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is a domestic T20 cricket competition organized by BCCI every year. A total of 36 teams have been divided into five groups this season. Groups A, B, and C contain eight teams each, while the D and E Groups have seven teams each. The final of the tournament will be played on November 6 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

On Day 1, a total of 18 games were played, out of which four games were abandoned. Let’s take a look at the current points table.

Hyderabad Leads Group A with Dominant Win Over Meghalaya

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Points Table

Hyderabad topped Group A with their win over Meghalaya by nine wickets and earned four points across their name with a Net Run Rate of +3.050. Chhattisgarh and Baroda also have four points. Chhattisgarh has a Net Run Rate of +2.200, while Baroda has a Net Run Rate of +0.950.

Mumbai won their first game against Haryana by eight wickets and are in fourth place with two wins and a Net Run Rate of +1.188.

Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Mizoram, and Meghalaya are in the last four places, respectively, in this group of eight teams. Jammu has a Net Run Rate of -0.950, Haryana has a Net Run Rate of -1.188, Mizoram has a Net Run Rate of -2.200, and Meghalaya has a Net Run Rate of -3.050.

Services Lead the Pack with Stellar Performance

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Points Table

The top four teams earned four points on day 1 of the tournament. Services and Kerala are in the first and second place, respectively. Chandigarh is in third place, while Odisha is in fourth place.

Services earned the highest Net Run Rate among the eight teams (+4.583). Kerala has a Net Run Rate of +1.750, Chandigarh has a Net Run Rate of +1.685, and Odisha has a Net Run Rate of +0.550.

Assam is in fifth place with a Net Run Rate of -0.550. Bihar has a Net Run Rate of -1.685. Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim have a Net Run Rate of -1.750 and -4.583, respectively.

Railways Chasing Gujarat in Group C Standings

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Points Table

Group C’s story is the same as that of Group B, and all the top four teams have four points across their name. Gujarat earned four points and is in first place with a Net Run Rate of +10.787. Railways are in second place and have a Net Run Rate of +5.810.

Saurashtra and Goa are in the following two places. Saurashtra has a Net Run Rate of +1.850, while Goa has a Net Run Rate of +1.550.

Andhra has a Net Run Rate of -1.550 and is in fifth place. Punjab, with a Net Run Rate of -1.850, is in sixth place. Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh have a Net Run Rate of -5.810 and -10.787, respectively.

Group D Opens with a Bang: Maharashtra and Vidarbha Lead

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Points Table

In Group D, six out of seven teams played their first game on day 1. Jharkhand will play their opening game on Tuesday. Maharashtra and Vidarbha are in the first two places in the points table. Maharashtra earned a Net Run Rate of +3.193, while Vidarbha have a Net Run Rate of +1.948.

Rajasthan’s first game against Puducherry was abandoned and both teams shared two points each. They are in third and fourth places, respectively. Uttarakhand is in fifth place, while Bengal is in sixth place. Uttarakhand has a Net Run Rate of -1.948, while Bengal has a Net Run Rate of -3.193.

Rain Plays Spoilsport in Group E's Opening Matches

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Points Table

All the matches of Group E were abandoned on day 1, and the six teams shared two points each. Tripura, the seventh team, will play their first game this season on day 2.