Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Day 3 (October 19)

On the third day of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, a total of 18 games were played. The team batting first won 10 out of these 18 games.

The 43rd game of the tournament saw Jharkhand taking on Uttarakhand, and the match ended in a tie. Jharkhand won the Super Over, and this was the first tied game of the tournament.

Andhra defeated Arunachal Pradesh by a huge margin of 145 runs, the highest on day 3. Now, let's dive into the current points table to assess the teams' current standings.

Mumbai, Hyderabad, Baroda, and Chhattisgarh Maintain Winning Momentum

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Points Table (Image Credits:- BCCI Domestic)

Mumbai and Hyderabad have continued their dominant run this season and are in first and second place, respectively. They have 12 points across their name and a Net Run Rate of +1.777 and +1.652, respectively. Baroda, and Chhattisgarh are there in the next two places with two wins each. Baroda has a Net Run Rate of +0.991, and Chhattisgarh has a Net Run Rate of +0.374.

Haryana and Mizoram have won one game each. Haryana has a Net Run Rate of +0.855, while Mizoram has a Net Run Rate of -1.141. Jammu and Kashmir and Meghalaya are still searching for their first victory. Jammu has a Net Run Rate of -1.756, while Meghalaya has a Net Run Rate of -2.666.

Chandigarh Leads Group B with Impressive Net Run Rate

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Points Table (Image Credits:- BCCI Domestic)

Kerala have 12 points to their name after winning three games and are in first place. They have a Net Run Rate of +1.732. Chandigarh has won two games and has a Net Run Rate of +1.631.

Odisha and Assam have won two out of three games each and are in third and fourth places, respectively. Odisha has a Net Run Rate of +1.407 and Assam has a Net Run Rate of +1.227.

Himachal Pradesh have won two games and Services have won one game and are in fifth and sixth places, respectively. Services have a Net Run Rate of +0.296, while Himachal have a Net Run Rate of +0.244. Bihar and Sikkim have lost three games each and are in the last two places. Bihar has a Net Run Rate of -1.870 and Sikkim has a Net Run Rate of -5.035.

Gujarat's Dominance Reflected in Impressive Net Run Rate

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Points Table (Image Credits:- BCCI Domestic)

Gujarat has won three out of three games and has a Net Run Rate of +3.738. Punjab is in second place and has eight points and a Net Run Rate of +3.133. Saurashtra and Railways are in the next two places. Saurashtra have a Net Run Rate of +1.951, and Railways have a Net Run Rate of +1.686.

Goa and Andhra have collected four points and have a Net Run Rate of +0.886 and +0.150, respectively. Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh are in the last two places, with a Net Run Rate of -3.818 and -7.226, respectively.

Vidarbha Leads the Way in Group D with Convincing Start

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Points Table (Image Credits:- BCCI Domestic)

Vidarbha has won two games this season and is in second place with a Net Run Rate of +0.897. Bengal have won two out of three games and are in second place in Group D. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.692.

Jharkhand have won two games, while Uttarakhand and Maharashtra have won one game each and occupy the following three places. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.141, +0.049, and +1.195, respectively.

Rajasthan and Puducherry are in the last two places. Rajasthan has a Net Run Rate of -0.889, and Puducherry has a Net Run Rate of -1.706.

Delhi Leads the Pack with a Strong Start in Group E

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Points Table (Image Credits:- BCCI Domestic)

Delhi and Tamil Nadu are in a similar situation, with two wins in three games each. Delhi has a Net Run Rate of +1.314, while Tamil Nadu has a Net Run Rate of +0.900. They are placed in the first two positions in Group E.

Karnataka’s first game ended in a no result, and they won their second game. They have now moved to third place and have a Net Run Rate of +1.013. Tripura is the only other team to have won a game in this group. They are in fourth place with a Net Run Rate of -0.561.

Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Nagaland have failed to win a single game this season. They have a Net Run Rate of -0.400, -0.772, and -1.249, respectively, and are in the last three places.