T20 Blast 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Day 16

Following their victory over Durham on June 8, Nottinghamshire have secured the top position in the North Group points table of the T20 Blast 2023.

With an impressive record of five wins from eight matches, Nottinghamshire have shown their dominance in the group. Their Net Run Rate (NRR) stands at a healthy 0.041.

As a result of Nottingham's win, Worcestershire, who previously held the top spot, has been pushed down to second place in the standings.

T20 Blast 2023 North Group Points Table

Durham, on the other hand, sit in fourth place in the North Group after their loss to Nottingham. They have won four games but have also suffered three defeats. Their NRR currently stands at 0.475.

In the South Group of the T20 Blast 2023, Middlesex continue to occupy the last position after enduring a challenging run with eight consecutive defeats. Their NRR stands at -1.368, which highlights their struggles in the tournament thus far.

On the other hand, Sussex, who secured a victory against Middlesex, currently sit in the seventh position. This win was their second triumph in seven matches played and their NRR stands at -1.100.

Despite suffering their first defeat against Hampshire on June 7, Somerset remains at the top of the South Group table. They have managed to maintain their position due to their strong performances earlier in the tournament.

T20 Blast 2023 South Group Points Table

Sussex and Nottinghamshire come out victorious in T20 Blast 2023

The T20 Blast 2023 tournament witnessed two thrilling encounters on June 8, causing ripples in the tables of each group.

In an exhilarating match between Nottingham and Durham, Nottingham clinched a 26-run victory. Nottingham won the toss and elected to bat first, setting a competitive target of 187 runs. Colin Munro played a significant role, contributing 49 runs to the team's total.

Durham's bowlers fought hard, claiming seven wickets, with Nathan Sowter impressing with his four-wicket haul. Despite Bas de Leede's valiant effort of scoring 58 runs for Durham, Nottingham's bowlers dominated the proceedings.

Samit Patel and Jack Ball were the stars of the bowling attack, both capturing three wickets each. Their exceptional performances restricted Durham, ensuring Nottingham's triumph.

The Middlesex vs Sussex match was a closely contested battle, with Sussex emerging victorious by four runs. Opting to bat first, Sussex posted a total of 181 runs, losing eight wickets in the process. Shadab Khan's crucial innings of 59 runs significantly contributed to his team's score. Middlesex's bowlers Ryan Higgins and Luke Hollman took two wickets each.

Chasing the target, Middlesex displayed a valiant effort but fell short, concluding their innings at 177 runs. Despite Stephen Eskinazi's impressive knock of 94 runs, Middlesex couldn't secure the win. Nathan McAndrew from Sussex played a crucial role, claiming two wickets and restricting Middlesex to 177/5, securing the victory for Sussex.

