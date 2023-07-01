T20 Blast 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Day 26

Warwickshire strengthened their position at the top of the North Group points table with their 10th victory of the T20 Blast 2023. They have lost only three games so far and possess an NRR of 0.857 with 20 points.

Nottinghamshire, who were Warwickshire's rival on Friday, have slipped to third place with seven victories under their belt having played 13 games. They have 14 points under their belt with an NRR of -0.255.

North Group Points Table

Worcestershire, despite witnessing a 'tied match' on June 30, have secured the second place. They have won seven out of 12 matches with an NRR of 0.271.

Their opponent Durham, another victim of the tied match on Friday, are sitting in eighth place with only four wins from 12 matches.

Since the game between Lancashire and Yorkshire was abandoned, the two teams sit in sixth and fourth places, respectively, with six wins to their name. While Lancashire have featured in 11 games, Yorkshire have locked horns 13 times.

South Group Points Table

Another winner of the day, Derbyshire are placed seventh in the standings. They registered their fifth win of the season. Leicestershire, facing their 10th defeat of the ongoing season, are placed at the bottom of the points table with an NRR of -1.313.

Talking about the South Group in T20 Blast 2023, Somerset brought their 11th win of the season, which secured them a spot on the top with an NRR of 1.502 and 22 points. Surrey, meanwhile, are placed second with eight victories out of 13 matches.

Sussex, as a result of a win against Kent, have moved to sixth place with six wins. While Kent are now fourth with an NRR of 0.371 and 14 points.

Hampshire have moved to the third spot after their securing their seventh win with an NRR of 0.587. Glamorgan, on the other hand, are now seventh with five win out of 12 games.

Essex, despite going pretty well lately, lost against Middlesex, and have slipped to fifth place. Middlesex continues warming the last place with only two victories and 11 defeats.

Eight matches took place on Day 26 of T20 Blast 2023

On Friday, eight encounters took place in T20 Blast 2023 equally distributed between North and South groups. From the North group, Warwickshire and Derbyshire emerged victorious. The tie between Lancashire and Yorkshire was abandoned, while the Worcestershire vs Durham fixture ended in a tie.

As far as the South group is concerned, none of the matches were affected. Somerset emerged victorious against Surrey. On the other hand, Sussex proved their mettle against Kent.

In another match of the group, Hampshire gave tough times to Glamorgan. While Middlesex registered their second win of T20 Blast 2023.

Poll : 0 votes