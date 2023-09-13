"T20 specialists getting exposed" - Fans react as Naseem Shah is ruled out of Asia Cup 2023 

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah has been ruled out of the ongoing 2023 edition of the Asia Cup 2023 due to a shoulder injury that he picked up during the team's Super 4 match against India.

On Wednesday, September 13, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that Naseem will no longer participate in the remaining matches of the ODI continental showpiece. Right-arm pacer Zaman Khan has replaced the youngster in the team's 17-member squad.

In an official release, PCB mentioned that its medical team is assessing Naseem's injury and taking necessary precautions to ensure he is fit for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Naseem Shah was the pick of the Pakistani bowlers in their previous encounter against India. While he remained wicketless and gave away 53 runs from 9.2 overs before walking off the field, he did trouble the openers with an impressive new ball spell.

Pakistan to face Sri Lanka in a virtual semi-final of Asia Cup 2023

India became the first team to qualify for the Asia Cup 2023 final following their 41-run victory over Sri Lanka on Tuesday, September 12. Bangladesh, who are yet to win a single game in Super 4's, have been eliminated from the race.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka's upcoming fixture is a virtual semi-final as the winner will join Rohit Sharma and Co. in the summit clash. The game will be played at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday, September 14.

The Men in Green completed a comprehensive seven-wicket victory in their first match of the Super 4's against Bangladesh. However, they suffered a humiliating 228-run loss in the subsequent fixture versus India.

To make matters worse, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf picked up injuries during the contest. Rauf did not bowl on the reserve day as a precautionary measure after he complained of a side strain.