T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh make two last-minute changes to their squad, draft Shoriful Islam and Soumya Sarkar

The Bangladesh cricket team have made a couple of changes to their T20 World Cup squad. The 15-member group now includes opening batter Soumya Sarkar and left-arm seamer Shoriful Islam. The duo will replace the pair of Mohammad Saiffudin and Sabbir Rahman.

Islam and Sarkar were initially named in the reserves list for the multi-nation event. However, Rahman and Saiffudin couldn't deliver as per expectations in the tri-nation series in New Zealand, forcing the selectors to affect changes in the squad.

Rahman managed only 14 runs in the only game he played while Saiffudin made four runs and took two wickets in as many matches. Hence, the duo have now been relegated to the reserves. Islam starred in two games in New Zealand while Sarkar also played in as many matches.

ICC @ICC



Details



bit.ly/3TlOmOZ Bangladesh have made two changes to their #T20WorldCup squadDetails Bangladesh have made two changes to their #T20WorldCup squad 📋Details 👇bit.ly/3TlOmOZ

Earlier, Bangladesh bowling coach Allan Donald had hinted at changes to the squad. The former Proteas speedster said, as quoted by India Today:

"I think there might be a chance that the squad could be changed and that is probably why they brought two extra guys, we have that time, don't we? We have a few more days to sort that out before we depart for Australia.

Donald added:

"Sriram is looking at a lot of combinations where he feels he needs to be accurate, have one more last look and see what he needs to do and find the right people to go and do their job. So it's never an easy thing."

It's worth noting that The Tigers ended the tri-nation series in New Zealand without a win. Pakistan eventually beat the Kiwis in the final to lift the trophy.

Bangladesh's 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup

Bangladesh national cricket team. (Credits: Getty)

T20 Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan, Afif Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Litton Das, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Musaddek Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Yasir Ali Chowdhury.

Reserves: Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin.

Poll : 0 votes