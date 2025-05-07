Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir shares admiration post for Rohit Sharma after latter announces Test retirement

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir shared an admiration post for Rohit Sharma after he announced his retirement from Test cricket on Wednesday, May 7. Gambhir had worked with Rohit Sharma during the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series in Australia, which was India's last Test series.

The duo also won the 2025 Champions Trophy together for India. Expressing his admiration for Rohit, Gambhir shared a post on his official X (Twitter) account following his announcement.

"A master, a leader & a gem! #RohitSharma," he wrote with a picture of Rohit playing for India in whites.

Below is the post by the Indian head coach for Rohit -

India are set to tour England for a five-Test series in June 2025 following the conclusion of the ongoing IPL season. There were question marks around Rohit's captaincy and place in the team following the BGT debacle in Australia, where the batter was also in poor form throughout.

However, all the questions have now been put to rest as Rohit has himself walked away from the format. Having already retired from T20Is after the 2024 T20 World Cup, Rohit will now only play ODI cricket for India.

A look at Rohit Sharma's Test career for India

Rohit Sharma made his Test debut for India in 2013 against the West Indies at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Despite scoring 177 runs on his debut and 111* in his second Test, Rohit was not a regular member of the Test team right-away and had to wait to become a permanent member of the team in the longest format.

The right-hander has played 67 Tests for India and scored 4301 runs at an average of 40.57. He also has 12 hundreds and 18 half-centuries to his name with a top score of 212.

Out of these runs, he scored 2535 runs playing at home with an average of 51.73 with 10 hundreds and eight fifties. 1644 runs came away at an average of 31.01 with two hundreds and 10 fifties, while 122 runs also came at neutral venues.

Rohit will now not be a part of the upcoming England series. Despite his recent poor form, it will be a massive void to fill as he has been a wonderful player for the nation overall, leaving an incredible legacy behind.

