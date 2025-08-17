Team India pacer declares availability to selectors for Asia Cup 2025: Reports

Team India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has declared his availability for the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup. According to a report by The Indian Express, the right-arm speedster spoke to the selectors a few days ago and notified his readiness to play in the high-profile tournament.

Ad

The 31-year-old played only three Tests out of five as planned during the England tour, keeping in mind his workload and being prone to injuries rather easily. He was released from the squad after the fifth Test began. Bumrah featured in the first Test at Headingley and skipped the second, followed by featuring in the third and fourth, hosted by Lord's and Old Trafford, respectively. Bumrah bowled 119.4 overs throughout the series, picking up 14 wickets alongside two fifers.

Ad

Trending

The source of The Indian Express said, as quoted below:

"Bumrah has informed the selectors that he will be available for Asia Cup selection. The selection committee will meet and discuss it when they meet next week."

The selectors, led by Ajit Agarkar, are expected to announce the squad for the Asia Cup 2025, set to run from September 9 to 28. It will be played in the T20 format, keeping in mind next year's T20 World Cup.

Ad

Jasprit Bumrah hasn't played a white-ball game for India since June 2024

Jasprit Bumrah. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad-born cricketer hasn't played a white-ball fixture for the national team since the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa at Bridgetown, Barbados. The exhilarating final against the Proteas saw Bumrah snaffle outstanding figures of 4-0-18-2 as the Men in Blue won by seven runs, clinching their second T20 World Cup title.

He had missed the Champions Trophy earlier this year, also hosted by the UAE, due to a back injury, but returned for IPL 2025. India are slated to open their campaign against UAE on September 10 in Dubai. The marquee fixture against Pakistan is scheduled for September 14 at the same venue.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news