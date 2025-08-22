Team India pacer refines batting skills, completes simulation target with a six ahead of 2025 Asia Cup [Watch]

Indian left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh shared a video in which he could be seen training for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 in the United Arab Emirates. In the video shared on his YouTube channel, Arshdeep was seen focusing on his batting skills. The seamer could be seen challenging himself to a match scenario, where he needed 15 runs off six balls.

Facing up to left-arm spin, he could be seen reaching the target with a six with a ball to spare. The 25-year-old has been selected for the continental tournament alongside the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshit Rana as the pace bowling options for the multi-nation event starting on September 7.

"Here’s a sneak peek into my training routine . Some days I’m chasing targets with the bat, other days I’m working on variations with the ball. Every session is a new chance to learn and get better," the description in the video read.

Here's the video:

The pacer could be heard saying in the video how his father had told him not to step out and hit the ball. He said that his father had urged him to stand and take a swing at the delivery since he had the power to play the big shots.

Arshdeep Singh gets back to focusing on main skill after batting stint in the nets

After a batting stint in the nets, Arshdeep Singh returned to focusing on his primary skill of bowling. The pacer could be seen sprinting in to bowl, with a solitary stump to aim at.

Later in the video, as the camera pans towards the stump one could see a few shoes being placed near the wicket. Arshdeep could be seen practicing trying to hit the shoes, a routine that was made famous by former Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga during his playing days.

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

