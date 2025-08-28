Team India squad members to not travel together to Dubai for 2025 Asia Cup: Reports

Team India will be in action during the 2025 Asia Cup, which is set to begin on September 9 in Dubai. While the team is scheduled to arrive in Dubai on September 4, according to a report by NDTV Sports, the squad members would not travel together for the multination tournament.

Ad

India named a 15-member squad that would be led by Suryakumar Yadav. Notably, Shubman Gill returned to the fold and was named vice-captain. Normally, players would assemble in Mumbai and then leave for any tournament. However, the squad members would be permitted to travel from their respective cities for logistical convenience.

"All the players will arrive in Dubai by the evening of September 4, and the first nets session will be held on September 5 at the ICC Academy. Factoring in logistical convenience, the players will be allowed to fly into Dubai from their respective cities," a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by the aforementioned source.

Ad

Trending

The 2025 Asia Cup will be played in the T20 format. India's last white-ball assignment was the 2025 Champions Trophy, which they won by defeating New Zealand. Interestingly, the tournament was also held in Dubai.

"Obviously, a few will travel from Mumbai, but asking some of the others to first come to Mumbai and then fly to Dubai doesn't make sense. In any case, Dubai is a short-duration flight compared to other international flights," the official added.

Ad

The Men In Blue will be up against hosts UAE in their tournament opener on September 10. Their other group matches include those against Pakistan on September 14 and Oman on September 19, which would be followed by the Super Four stage.

India's 2025 Asia Cup-bound players participating in the 2025 Duleep Trophy

Some of India's players from the 2025 Asia Cup squad are also currently participating in the 2025 Duleep Trophy that began on August 28. Pacers Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana were named in the North Zone squad.

Ad

Wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who did not play a match in the recently concluded England tour, was named in the Central Zone squad. Shubman Gill, who was set to lead the North Zone, missed out.

Tilak Varma, who was named South Zone captain, would not feature in the tournament either, as their semifinal game is scheduled to begin on September 4, the day the India squad is set to arrive in Dubai for the Asia Cup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news