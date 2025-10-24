Team India star responds to fan's Gujarati New Year wishes during AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI [Watch]

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel responded to a fan's Gujarati New Year wishes amid the side's second ODI against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, October 23. The incident took place during Australia's run chase.

The Gujarati New Year was celebrated on Wednesday, October 22. It marked the start of Vikram Samvat 2082. Axar is a Gujarati and resides in his hometown, Nadiad, Gujarat.

When Axar was fielding near the boundary rope, a few fans shouted 'Happy Diwali' to wish the cricketer. Another spectator extended Gujarati New Year wishes by saying:

"Ae bapu nava varash na Ram Ram, (Ram Ram on New Year)."

Much to the delight of the fan, Axar responded to the greetings by doing the joined hands gesture. You can watch the video of the incident below:

Meanwhile, Axar scored 44 runs off 41 balls and registered bowling figures of 10-0-51-1 in the contest. The Men in Blue suffered a heartbreaking two-wicket defeat.

Australia seal series victory with two-wicket win over India in Adelaide

Australia took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series by claiming a two-wicket win over India in the second ODI. After being put to bat first, the visitors finished 264/9 after 50 overs.

Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer were the top performers with the bat, scoring 73 (97 balls) and 61 (77 balls), respectively. Adam Zampa was the pick of the Australian bowlers, taking a four-wicket haul.

The hosts chased the target in 46.2 overs. Matthew Short played an impressive 74-run knock off 78 deliveries, while Cooper Connolly remained unbeaten on 61 runs from 53 balls.

Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana and Washington Sundar took two wickets apiece. Notably, this was India's first ODI loss at the venue in 17 years.

The Shubman Gill-led side would look to salvage some pride by bagging a consolation win in the third ODI. The match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 25.

Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 5 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 14 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.

Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado.

