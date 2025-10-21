Team India star visits Amritsar's Golden Temple ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 T20Is [In Pictures]

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Oct 21, 2025 18:31 IST
India v Pakistan - Asia Cup Final - Source: Getty
Abhishek Sharma was the Player of the Tournament at the Asia Cup 2025. (Pic: Getty Images).

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma sought blessings at the Golden Temple in Amritsar ahead of the upcoming five-match T20I series in Australia. The opening game is set to be played in Canberra on October 29.

Abhishek is on a short break ahead of the series. He visited the iconic gurdwara with his sister Komal Sharma and brother-in-law Lovish Oberoi.

Sharing a few pictures of him praying at the Golden Temple, Abhishek captioned the post:

"Shukar🙏🏼"
In a separate Instagram post, the 25-year-old also gave fans a glimpse of his Diwali celebrations.

On the cricketing front, Abhishek looked in stunning form at the Asia Cup 2025. He was the highest run-scorer of the edition, amassing 314 runs across seven innings at a fantastic strike rate of 200.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side beat Pakistan by five wickets in the final. Abhishek was adjudged the Player of the Tournament for his blistering batting exploits.

He was last seen in action during India A's three-match One-Day series against Australia A. The batter featured in the last two matches, registering scores of 0 and 22.

Abhishek Sharma trained under Yuvraj Singh's guidance ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 T20Is

Abhishek Sharma recently commenced his training for the five-match T20I series against Australia. The southpaw was seen practicing under the watchful eyes of Indian cricket legend Yuvraj Singh.

Notably, Yuvraj has played a significant role in Abhishek's career and is a mentor to him. The swashbuckling batter posted a clip from the nets session with the former cricketer on Instagram.

He captioned the post:

"It all starts here 🎯."
Abhishek is currently ranked No. 1 in the ICC T20I batting rankings. He has a rating of 926. He previously reached 931 points during the Asia Cup 2025 campaign, the highest-ever in the format.

Abhishek has amassed 849 runs across 23 T20I innings at a strike rate of 196.07. He has struck two centuries and five fifties so far in his Team India career.

About the author
Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 5 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 14 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.

Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Suketu Desai
