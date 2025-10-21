Team India star visits Amritsar's Golden Temple ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 T20Is [In Pictures]

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma sought blessings at the Golden Temple in Amritsar ahead of the upcoming five-match T20I series in Australia. The opening game is set to be played in Canberra on October 29. Abhishek is on a short break ahead of the series. He visited the iconic gurdwara with his sister Komal Sharma and brother-in-law Lovish Oberoi. Sharing a few pictures of him praying at the Golden Temple, Abhishek captioned the post:&quot;Shukar🙏🏼&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn a separate Instagram post, the 25-year-old also gave fans a glimpse of his Diwali celebrations. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn the cricketing front, Abhishek looked in stunning form at the Asia Cup 2025. He was the highest run-scorer of the edition, amassing 314 runs across seven innings at a fantastic strike rate of 200. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side beat Pakistan by five wickets in the final. Abhishek was adjudged the Player of the Tournament for his blistering batting exploits. He was last seen in action during India A's three-match One-Day series against Australia A. The batter featured in the last two matches, registering scores of 0 and 22. Abhishek Sharma trained under Yuvraj Singh's guidance ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 T20Is Abhishek Sharma recently commenced his training for the five-match T20I series against Australia. The southpaw was seen practicing under the watchful eyes of Indian cricket legend Yuvraj Singh. Notably, Yuvraj has played a significant role in Abhishek's career and is a mentor to him. The swashbuckling batter posted a clip from the nets session with the former cricketer on Instagram. He captioned the post:&quot;It all starts here 🎯.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAbhishek is currently ranked No. 1 in the ICC T20I batting rankings. He has a rating of 926. He previously reached 931 points during the Asia Cup 2025 campaign, the highest-ever in the format. Abhishek has amassed 849 runs across 23 T20I innings at a strike rate of 196.07. He has struck two centuries and five fifties so far in his Team India career.