"Thank you for making my job easier at 4" - Virat Kohli's heartfelt tribute to Cheteshwar Pujara after latter's retirement

Veteran batter Virat Kohli penned a heartfelt message for Cheteshwar Pujara following the latter’s retirement from all forms of Indian cricket. The Saurashtra batter had announced his decision on social media on Sunday, August 24.

On Tuesday, August 26, Kohli shared an Instagram story, posting a special tribute for Pujara, writing:

“Thank you for making my job easier at No. 4, Pujji. You’ve had an amazing career. Congratulations and wish you the best for what’s ahead. God bless 🙌 @cheteshwar_pujara.”

Virat Kohli's tribute to Cheteshwar Pujara (Image via [email protected])

Pujara represented India in 103 Tests, amassing 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60, which included 35 half-centuries and 19 centuries. He also appeared in five ODIs, scoring 51 runs.

Throughout their careers, Kohli and Pujara shared the crease in 83 Test innings, stitching together 3,513 runs at an average of 43.37, including 18 half-century stands and seven century partnerships.

Virat Kohli earned 123 caps during his illustrious 14-year Test career

Earlier this year, on May 12, Virat Kohli bid farewell to the red-ball format after featuring in 123 matches. The former middle-order mainstay amassed 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, including 31 half-centuries and 30 centuries.

The Delhi-born cricketer made the announcement through an Instagram post, writing:

“It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life. There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever.”

“As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for. I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off,” he added.

The 36-year-old now remains active only in ODIs at the international level.

