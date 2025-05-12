“That is when I broke down” - When Virat Kohli spoke about an emotional moment in his Test career

The cricketing world was left in a state of disappointment on Monday, May 12, as Indian batting talisman Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket, after a career that lasted 13 years. The 36-year-old has had many memorable moments in whites, but none may have been bigger than when he was awarded the Test captaincy in 2015.

Recalling the moment, Kohli said, in 2015, that he broke down after he got the Test captaincy, following MS Dhoni's retirement in 2014. He admitted that the Indian gloveman's decision to retire from Tests had surprised everyone in the team.

"We were all taken by surprise. My first feeling was: We played under him all this time. He has groomed all the young guys in the team. He has given them opportunities. And now he is not going to be the Test captain. Honestly, I was not able to think that I am going to be the Test captain now, at that very moment.

"After a while for both of us it sunk in that I am going to be Test captain of India, not just for one or two games but permanently. And that is when I broke down, because I never expected this to happen. Honestly, if you told me when I started playing cricket that at 26 I will be Test captain of India... no chance," Kohli told The Cricket Monthly.

Virat Kohli ends Test career as India's most successful captain in longest format

The decision to appoint Virat Kohli as Test captain was proven right as he emerged as India's most successful leader in the format. He led the country in 68 Tests, winning 40 of those games.

Under Kohli's leadership, India won their first-ever Test series in Australia in 2018-19. He also became the first Indian captain since Kapil Dev in 1986 to lead India to two Test wins in England in the same series in 2021.

Incidentally, Kohli began his reign as full-time India Test captain in Sydney in 2015 and it is where he played his last Test match as well.

