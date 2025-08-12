"That was a little creepy" - Actress Kashish Kapoor claims a famous cricketer tried to flirt with her

Actress and reality show star Kashish Kapoor made a shocking claim involving a famous cricketer in a recent interview on Filmygyan Viral. She claimed that the unnamed player tried to flirt with her and she felt the approach was creepy.
When asked about a celebrity who tried to flirt with her and whether it felt creepy, she revealed an instance where an unnamed cricket star asked her to meet in person. However, she denied meeting him and added that she wouldn't get impressed by people just because of their profession.
"Actually this very famous cricketer. That was a little creepy also. He asked to meet in person. I denied. You are a cricketer at home. To me you are a guy, impress me. I wouldn't be impressed just because of your occupation right. He thought I should be impressed because he is a cricketer and it can be easy. But I don't like that. You're a cricketer, its a profession, I respect, but to me you are not going to bat and bowl with me that I am going to be impressed," she said. (0:48)
Watch the part from her interview by clicking here.
Kashish Kapoor rose to fame after her back-to-back appearances in reality TV shows. Notably, she was a part of Big Boss 18 as a wildcard contestant.
Bollywood and cricketers have had a long-standing connection
Entertainment and sport are two industries that have more often than not gone hand in hand. Bollywood celebrities and cricket stars have had reported connections since the 1960s.
Back in December 1968, legendary actress Sharmila Tagore married former Indian captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi. Over the years, there have been several celebrities from the two worlds who have tied the knot.
The list includes famous former Indian cricket legends. Yuvraj Singh married Hazel Keech in 2016. Harbhajan Singh tied the knot with Geeta Basra in 2015, while Zaheer Khan married Sagarika Ghatge in 2017.
Probably the most famous Bollywood-cricket pair is that of leading actress Anushka Sharma and former Indian captain, star batter Virat Kohli.
The connection has also been beyond just relationships. Several Bollywood stars have shown their love and support for the Indian cricket team by attending matches across the globe. Big names from the industry have also performed at the opening and closing ceremonies of multiple cricket leagues, including the IPL.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news