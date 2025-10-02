"That’s the price I wanted as a bare minimum" - Ravichandran Ashwin makes huge statement after going unsold in ILT20 2026 auction

Retired Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has opened up after surprisingly going unsold during the ILT20 2026 auction that took place on Wednesday, October 1. The 39-year-old said he is okay with going unsold but wants the value he set for himself.
The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer retired from the IPL to make himself available for overseas T20 leagues, thereby registering for the ILT20 2026 auction. With the veteran off-spinner setting his base price at $120,000, there were no takers for him in either of the rounds.
Responding to going unsold, Ashwin said he was already planning to pull out from the ILT20 auction as he had signed up to play for the Sydney Thunder in Australia's Big Bash League (BBL). He said, as quoted by Cricbuzz:
"That’s the price I wanted as a bare minimum, and I’m happy not to play at this stage of my career if my value isn’t met. I was about to pull out a few days before the auction because of the Thunder deal, but since I had already committed to the ILT20 that I would enter the auction, I honored my word. However, I did not agree to lowering my base price. I have signed up with Sydney Thunder for the entire season."
The Indian finger spinner has played a staggering 333 T20 matches, picking up 317 scalps at 26.94.
"I have found him a breath of fresh air" - Todd Greenberg on Ravichandran Ashwin
Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg said he is ecstatic to have Ashwin in the 15th edition of the BBL. Greenberg said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo:
"It's a big moment for the BBL to welcome Ravi here, I have been talking to him personally on a number of occasions. I have found him a breath of fresh air, I think our fans are going to really enjoy watching him play and engaging with him when he's here for the BBL."
The men's BBL edition will get underway on December 14, with the Sydney Sixers facing the Perth Scorchers.
