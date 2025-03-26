"The day I die, my spirit will go to God & say, 'One more life'"- Yuvraj Singh's father says he believes he will have a rebirth to join cricket world

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh's father, Yograj Singh, has made a startling statement during his recent appearance on a podcast. The 67-year-old said that when he dies, his spirit will go to God and ask him for another life to enter the cricket world.

Yograj is a former Indian cricketer who played one Test and six ODIs for the country. Frustrated with the lack of opportunities, Yograj decided to make his son Yuvraj Singh a cricketer. Yograj's strict training process ensured that Yuvraj became a world-class cricketer.

In an interview with Taruwar Kohli on YouTube, Yograj Singh said that he is fighting battles with himself now, and the battles will only end when he breathes his last breath.

"I am battling my own battles with myself. These battles will end the day I am cremated, the day my dead body lies on the ground. The day I die, my spirit will go to God and say, 'One more life. I want to do this (cricket).' My belief is that if you can't do it in this life, you come back and you do it. That is the truth," Yograj Singh said. [55.50 onwards]

Yograj Singh further said that the host should not ask him any questions about his statement and that it was his personal belief.

"Don't ask me questions about that now. That is my belief as an individual. I am not like the rest of the world. I am different," Yograj added.

"I don't talk to anyone"- Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj talks about his social life

During the same interview, Yograj Singh disclosed that he is no longer in touch with any of his friends or relatives. He lives in a house near the jungle. Here's what he said about his social life:

"I don't talk to anyone. My life started from the cricket ground, went to the film world, to my house and it ends there."

While Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj lives outside the urban area, he still continues to train young kids. Quite a few youngsters have been learning cricket under his guidance. Arjun Tendulkar, son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, also trained under him for some time.

