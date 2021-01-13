“The decision to sack Misbah has been made, Andy Flower will be replacing him” - Shoaib Akhtar

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has already completed all formalities to replace head coach Misbah-ul-Haq with Andy Flower, former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar claimed on Wednesday. He added that an official announcement is pending owing to Flower’s current PSL commitments.

Former captain Misbah has been receiving a lot of flak off late due to Pakistan’s horror show against New Zealand recently and against England in August last year.

Shoaib Akhtar claimed that the decision to remove Misbah has been made. He also termed the decision to have bowling Waqar Younis "work under Misbah" as “nonsense”.

“I am telling you the decision to sack Misbah has been made, Andy Flower will be replacing him. Andy Flower is currently not accepting the offer as he is the coach of the Multan Sultans in the PSL. He will take over the job once PSL gets over.

“PCB’s cricket committee can do nothing, they just talk nonsense, just leave them. Committee has decided to give Misbah a chance, but the truth is, Misbah will be asked to leave. Waqar Younis is being asked to work under Misbah, it’s nonsense,” Shoaib Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

Shoaib Akhtar further alleged that the PCB has been purposely appointing “average people” as head coach for the past 20-25 years. The appointments, Akhtar claimed, are made so that coaches face all the blame for the team’s poor performances and eventually get axed.

“Talking about Misbah, PCB brings in average people so that entire blame can be put on the person and then PCB decides to ask that said person to leave. PCB is very clever, they have been doing this for 20-25 years, they keep on bringing average people,” Shoaib Akhtar said.

“Defeating South Africa is the only chance Misbah has” – Shoaib Akhtar

Pakistan were whitewashed by New Zealand in the two-match Test series earlier this month

Advertisement

Pakistan are now scheduled to host South Africa for two Tests and three T20Is starting January 26. While the tour is being highlighted as a historic one surrounding the Proteas’ visit to the nation after 14 years, Shoaib Akhtar termed it as Misbah’s “only chance”.

“Pakistan will next take on South Africa, I am telling you if Pakistan does not create spinning tracks, the visiting team will score 500 every time. Defeating South Africa is the only chance Misbah has, I am telling you the contract with Andy Flower has been sealed,” Shoaib Akhtar concluded.

Since Misbah's appointment as the head coach in September 2019, Pakistan have lost five and won just two Tests – against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.