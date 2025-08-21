"The grey beard is a natural thing" - Team India pacer's blunt remark on Virat Kohli's retirement rumors ahead of 2025 Asia Cup

Indian pacer Navdeep Saini recently commented on star batter Virat Kohli's ODI retirement rumors. He opined that the 36-year-old is unlikely to hang up his boots anytime soon.

Saini's comments came during an interview with 'Sports Yaari'. The speedster was asked if he saw Kohli's recent picture with a greying beard. He remarked that Kohli is the same player, despite the grey beard.

"No, I don't think so. This is a natural thing (grey beard), what difference does it make? The player will remain the same. Bhaiya khelenge zarur (He will surely play)."

Notably, Kohli has already retired from the T20I and Test formats. He remains active in ODIs, and his most recent appearance in international cricket came during the 2025 Champions Trophy.

The right-handed batter amassed 218 runs across five innings at an average of 54.50 in the Men in Blue's title-winning campaign. The team's next ODI assignment is a three-match away series against Australia, beginning October 19.

"His belief is very high" - Navdeep Saini lauds Mohammed Siraj's performances in India's tour of England

Navdeep Saini reserved high praise for Mohammed Siraj following India's five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test series against England. He hailed Siraj as a courageous bowler who is confident in his abilities to deliver in big moments.

Saini said in the same interview:

"We have played together for many years, right from India A. One thing I've always seen about him is that his belief is very high because he knows that no matter what the situation is, he will do it. When a person himself thinks that, he will surely do it because he has already manifested that.

"Woh jigre wala bowler hai (He is a bowler with courage). I have seen this in him right from our India A days that the effort he puts in his first ball, he bowls the last ball with the same intensity, until there is a result."

Siraj was the highest wicket-taker of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. He picked up 23 wickets across nine innings. The series ended in a 2-2 draw.

