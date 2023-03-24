The Hundred Draft: Harmanpreet Kaur signed up by Trent Rockets, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf to represent Welsh Fire

India Women’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur was signed up by Trent Rockets at the Hundred draft held on Thursday, March 23. Among prominent male cricketers, the Pakistani pace duo of Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf were snapped up by Welsh Fire.

The 2023 edition of The Hundred will begin on August 1, with Trent Rockets taking Southern Brave in the men’s and women’s competition.

The Hundred Draft on Thursday saw a total of 64 positions being filled - men’s and women’s included, with the women’s draft behind held for the first time.

Tom Abell was the first picks of the men’s draft and Sophia Dunkley in the women’s draft. Both were chosen by Welsh Fire, who later picked up Afridi and Rauf. Tim David was retained by Southern Brave via their Right-To-Match (RTM) card.

In the women’s draft, Sophie Devine and Danni Wyatt were retained by Birmingham Phoenix and Southern Brave respectively, who also used their Right-To-Match cards.

Among the big names who went unsold at the men’s Hundred draft were Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard and seasoned New Zealand left-arm pacer Trent Boult.

The men’s franchises will be able to sign two more cricketers as 'wildcards' after the group stages of the Vitality Blast.

For the Women’s competition, each team will fill out their squad in an open-market process before the start of the tournament.

Hundred draft picks (Men)

Welsh Fire: Tom Abell, David Willey, Shaheen Afridi, Glenn Phillips, Haris Rauf, Roelof van der Merwe, Stevie Eskinazi, Dan Douthwaite

Southern Brave: Leus du Plooy, Tim David, Devon Conway

Northern Superchargers: Reece Topley, Tom Banton, Michael Bracewell, Bas de Leede

Oval Invincibles: Heinrich Klaasen, Ross Whiteley, Ihsanullah

Phoenix: Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Miles Hammond

London Spirit: Mitchell Marsh, Olly Stone, Michael Pepper

Manchester Originals: Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner, Josh Tongue

Trent Rockets: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sam Hain, Brad Wheal

Hundred draft picks (Women)

Welsh Fire: Sophia Dunkley, Shabnim Ismail, Georgia Elwiss, Freya Davies, Laura Harris, Alex Hartley

London Spirit: Grace Harris, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro, Sophie Luff

Manchester Originals: Laura Wolvaardt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Kathryn Bryce, Katie George

Northern Superchargers: Kate Cross, Georgia Wareham, Heather Graham, Alice Davidson-Richards (RTM)

Birmingham Phoenix: Sophie Devine (RTM), Hannah Baker, Eve Jones, Katie Levick

Trent Rockets: Harmanpreet Kaur, Lizelle Lee, Kirstie Gordon, Grace Potts

Southern Brave: Danni Wyatt (RTM), Anya Shrubsole, Chloe Tryon, Maitlan Brown

Oval Invincibles: Suzie Bates, Dane van Niekerk, Mady Villiers, Paige Scholfi

