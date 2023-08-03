The Hundred Men’s 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sam Hain and Chris Jordan retain lead – Updated after Match 2

The Manchester Originals locked horns with Welsh Fire in the first match of Day 2 of The Hundred, with the day concluding with a match between Oval Invincibles and London Spirit. The results had some impact on the players’ rankings in both the batting and bowling charts.

In the opening match of the day, the Fire batted first and managed to score 94 runs in just 40 balls. L Wells' special knock of 57 at the opening slot played an important role in empowering their total. Joshua Little from the Originals showed his bowling skills and bagged two important wickets.

In reply, the Originals put up a valiant effort to reach the target but fell short, reaching 84-4. Both Jos Buttler and Max Holden made contributions with the same scores of 37 at a strike rate of 5.56. The Fire's bowlers, Shaheen Afridi and David Willey, displayed a praiseworthy performance by scalping two wickets each.

In the second match of the day between the Spirit and the Invincibles, the Spirit batted first and added a total of 131 before losing all of their wickets. Adam Rossington turned out as the top-scorer with 39 runs. The Invincibles' bowlers, Sunil Narine and Nathan Sowter, had crucial roles by taking two and three wickets, respectively, to halt the Spirit.

In response, the Invincibles didn't have that smooth a start, but their batters made notable contributions, ultimately leading them to a hard-fought win by a margin of three wickets.

Sam Hain’s place unaffected on the batting charts

The results of Day 2 matches had no effect on Trent Rockets’ Sam Hain’s first place on the batting charts. As the day saw no massive contributions from the batter, Hain, with a score of 63, is leading the table.

Luke Wells, after his astounding knock of 57, is sitting in second place. Rossington, who smashed 39 in his latest appearance, is placed third, replacing Finn Allen.

Nathan Sowter occupies fourth place on the bowling charts

The top three bowling positions saw no changes after the conclusion of Day 2. Chris Jordan is leading the charts with three wickets. Lewis Gregory’s place is also unaffected at second with an equal number of wickets.

Rockets’ Daniel Sams also retains the third place. Sowter is now placed fourth with three wickets. However, his average and economy rate are slightly different from the top three bowlers despite all sharing an equal number of wickets.