"The IPL form will be crucial" - Sunil Gavaskar on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's place in India's 2024 T20 World Cup squad

Sunil Gavaskar reckons Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's place in India's 2024 T20 World Cup squad will depend on their form in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

India will face Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series, with the first game to be played in Mohali on Thursday, January 11. Rohit and Kohli have been included in the Men in Blue's 16-member squad for the series, with the former also being named the skipper.

During an interaction on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan', Gavaskar was asked whether both Rohit and Virat or either of them should be a part of India's T20 World Cup squad or if it would depend on their performances in IPL 2024. He responded:

"I feel the IPL form will be crucial because that will be the current form. The Afghanistan series is in January. The World Cup is in June. So whoever has good form in March, April and May should be given consideration first, that performance should be given consideration."

However, the former India captain added that the duo should be picked based on their experience even if they have an ordinary outing in the IPL. He elaborated:

"Along with that, I will also say that even if Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have an ordinary IPL, but they score runs there, you cannot score runs in every match, but suppose they make good contributions in five out of 14 matches, you will have to take advantage of their experience, and you can probably pick them in the team."

Kohli and Rohit are the top two run-getters in T20I cricket. While the Delhiite has amassed 4008 runs at an impressive strike rate of 137.96 in 107 T20I innings, the Mumbaikar has smashed 3853 runs at an even better strike rate of 139.24 in 148 shortest-format games.

Sunil Gavaskar wants Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to travel with the team even if they are not part of the squad

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma haven't played a T20I since India's semi-final exit from the 2022 T20 World Cup. [P/C: Getty]

Sunil Gavaskar also feels Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should travel with the team even if they are not part of the squad. He reasoned:

"I will also say that, it's an out-of-the-box suggestion, you can take them along with the team as well, if you cannot pick them in the 14 (15), because of their experience. If Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are in the dugout, imagine what will be the team's confidence."

MS Dhoni was part of India's contingent for the 2021 T20 World Cup as a mentor. However, his presence did not yield the desired results as the Kohli-led side failed to qualify for the semi-finals.

