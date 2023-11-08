"The prince has arrived"- Fans erupt as Shubman Gill dethrones Babar Azam to become No.1 ranked ODI batter 

Star opener Shubman Gill became just the fourth Indian player after Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli to hold the No.1 ranking among batters in the ICC ODI Rankings. Gill (830 rating points) leapfrogged Babar Azam (824 rating points), whose reign of more than two years ended due to a modest 2023 World Cup so far.

Babar's dip in form coincided with Gill's rise as after missing the first two games due to dengue, the youngster has provided decent starts to the Men in Blue. In six innings in the tournament so far, Gill has scored 219 runs with a best score of 92 against Sri Lanka in Mumbai.

Fans on X were thrilled to see Shubman Gill topple Babar Azam to the summit of the ICC ODI Rankings among batters. Here are some of the reactions:

Apart from Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj also reached the top of ICC ODI rankings

While Shubman Gill made his name among batters, Mohammed Siraj moved to the No.1 rank among bowlers after a sensational comeback against Sri Lanka.

Siraj was a bit inconsistent, to begin with, in the tournament, but the team management kept faith in him, and that has paid off. He now sits on the top of the pile with 709 rating points, followed by Keshav Maharaj in second place with 694 rating points.

Veteran Indian batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma continue to be the standout batters for their team in the World Cup and that has certainly reflected in their rankings. Kohli has risen to 4th spot with 770 rating points, while Rohit is in sixth place with 739 rating points.

Shreyas Iyer also made important half-centuries in India's last two games, deservedly rising to the 18th spot among batters with 643 rating points.