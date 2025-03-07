“The reaction of his father on social media was inappropriate” - Former cricketer’s massive statement on Babar Azam after 2025 Champions Trophy exit

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif made a massive statement on Babar Azam after Pakistan's exit from the 2025 Champions Trophy. Pakistan finished last in Group A and failed to make it past the group stage of the tournament.

He addressed the issue regarding Babar Azam and his father's reaction on social media. After a failure in the Champions Trophy, Babar has been dropped from Pakistan's T20I squad for their upcoming tour of New Zealand.

Taking to social media, Babar's father attacked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for dropping his son from the upcoming New Zealand tour.

"Boss is Always Right. Member of ICC's Twenty20 of the year team and even after getting the cap, he will drop. It is okay. He will perform in National T20 and in PSL. Insha Allah, he will come back soon after performing in the team. That's the only respectable. They are very big former players. They are requested to keep their words right. If someone answers back, they may not be able to tolerate. You are the past and the door will never open," he had written on a post on his official Instagram handle (via Hindustan Times).

Following his post, Rashid Latif deemed the reaction of Babar's father as 'inappropriate' and said that Babar himself can send a legal notice if he feels someone has made wrong remarks about him.

"If Babar Azam feels someone has made wrong remarks about him, he should send a legal notice. I have done that myself, but the reaction of his father on social media was inappropriate," he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan coach explains reason behind decision to drop Babar Azam from T20I squad

Pakistan's interim head coach Aaqib Javed, who is also the national selector, explained the reason behind the decision to drop Babar Azam from the T20I squad for the upcoming New Zealand tour.

Notably, Mohammad Rizwan has also been dropped from the T20I squad along with Babar.

"If you look at other teams, most of them have 70 per cent separate T20 squads, and we are also working on that before the Asia Cup and World T20 Cup. We need our players to play fearless cricket,” he said while talking to the media in Lahore (via Hindustan Times).

