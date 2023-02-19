“The tables have turned” – Ramiz Raja as Team India beat Australia once again in the second Test within three days in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Ramiz Raja has credited Team India for beating Australia in the second Test on Sunday, February 19, by six wickets to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The former Pakistan player said that India winning within three days reminded him of Australia dominating Asian teams in their backyard. He said that Australian batters’ performance against spin was horrible since they lost 16 wickets to spinners in the Delhi Test.

Ravindra Jadeja scalped seven wickets in the second innings, while Ravichandran Ashwin picked three. The visitors were bowled out for just 113 in 31.1 overs. The spin duo did the bulk of the damage in the first innings as well, picking up three wickerts each, while Mohammed Shami scalped four.

Speaking recently on his YouTube channel, the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

“How Australia’s match has finished, similarly, Aussies used to finish games against sub-continent teams in Perth or Brisbane. The tables have turned. It shows that Australia are not prepared, especially when it comes to playing good Test cricket in India.”

Raja continued:

“It’s impossible to beat Team India in India. An ordinary performance against spin. Nine wickets were dismissed in one session. Jadeja produced an excellent bowling performance.”

The former PCB chief also feels that Axar Patel’s 74-run-knock and his 114-run partnership with Ashwin was the turning point of the match, as it prevented the Aussies from gaining a decent first-innings lead. He said:

“The clincher was Axar Patel’s batting. Given the circumstance, he scored 60-70 runs. He shared a partnership with Ashwin when Australia could have got a sizeable lead. That’s because Australia were not mentally strong and there is technical flaws. Their batting against spin is disastrous. They played wrong shots, sweep shots, and ruckus batting.”

“Pakistan also tried… but it didn’t happen” – Ramiz Raja hails spin-heavy Team India

Ramiz Raja said that, unlike Pakistan, Team India not only prepares spin tracks to their advantage but also trusts their bowlers to deliver against any opposition.

He said:

“It’s almost impossible to beat India on spinning tracks. The strategy is very successful. Pakistan also tried to prepare spin tracks and defeat the opposition, but it didn’t happen. Not only India kept the conditions right but also they trusted their execution and talent to destroy the Australian batting attack.”

Interestingly, Pakistan prepared flat and non-spin tracks during their recent Test series against England and New Zealand. While England whitewashed Babar Azam and Co. 3-0, the series against the Blackcaps ended in a draw.

