"There is no place for Shubman Gill in this team" - Indian legend's blunt remark ahead of 2025 Asia Cup

Indian spin legend R Ashwin opined that getting into the Men in Blue's T20I squad for the 2025 Asia Cup would be tough for Shubman Gill. He noted that while the opening batter has performed admirably in the format, the side already have in-form top-order batters.

The former India cricketer reckoned that the selectors must back the players who have been part of the recent T20I series instead of bringing in someone else. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said (at 2:53):

"In my view, there is no place for Shubman Gill in this team. But Shubman Gill, does he deserve to be a part of the team by virtue of performance and volume of runs? He deserves it, but the way this team has performed, I think for the Asia Cup, we will have to go with them."

Ashwin stated that India can give chances to Gill and other players after the Asia Cup.

"After the Asia Cup, there is a big World Cup coming in 2026 and India are playing 15 more games. You can try and rotate a few players there. So, a lot of people will be under pressure," he remarked (at 3:08).

Gill has not played a T20I since India's three-match away series against Sri Lanka in July 2024. He scored 79 runs across two innings at a strike rate of 137.73 in the rubber.

He showed stunning form in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Gujarat Titans (GT) captain scored 650 runs from 15 innings at a strike rate of 155.87.

"There will be a bit of pressure on them" - R Ashwin on Team India's opening combination for 2025 Asia Cup

R Ashwin stated that India should continue with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson as the openers for the 2025 Asia Cup. However, he suggested that both batters would feel some pressure going into the continental event, with a few players knocking on the selectors' door.

The 38-year-old said in the same video (at 3:22):

"According to me, the maximum pressure will be at the top of the order. My openers are Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson. There will be a bit of pressure on them. Abhishek Sharma has batted very well, and Sanju Samson has also brought the roof down."

Ashwin lauded Samson for his recent performances in T20Is and emphasized that the head coach Gautam Gambhir will definitely give the wicketkeeper consistent chances. He added (at 3:38):

"Samson played such an amazing knock in South Africa. In those conditions, if a person can play such a brilliant innings, you will have to stick with him. If you stick with him, he has shown what he is capable of. I think he will get that backing. Obviously, Gautam Gambhir has backed Sanju, and I think he will continue to back him."

India's 2025 Asia Cup campaign will kick off on September 10. They face the UAE at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

