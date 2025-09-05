  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • “They were always backstabbers” - Yuvraj Singh’s father makes stunning remark on Virat Kohli’s captaincy

“They were always backstabbers” - Yuvraj Singh’s father makes stunning remark on Virat Kohli’s captaincy

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Sep 05, 2025 14:20 IST
India v Australia - T20 International Series: Game 1 - Source: Getty
Yuvraj Singh played only a handful of games for India under Virat Kohli [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh's father, Yograj Singh, launched a scathing attack when asked if Virat Kohli as captain could have helped Yuvraj prolong his career. Yograj believes almost all of Yuvraj's contemporaries were scared that the latter would take their positions.

Ad

Yuvraj enjoyed an illustrious 15-year international career until the middle of the 2017 season. However, he was in and out of the Indian side in 2011 and 2012 and again in 2016 and 2017.

Meanwhile, Kohli took over as India's permanent captain in the white-ball formats at the start of 2017. Yet, Yuvraj played only eight ODIs that season under Kohli before being dropped from the side for good.

Responding to the question on whether Kohli could have helped Yuvraj during his captaincy stint, Yograj told Inside Sport:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"As I told you, there are no friends in the sphere of success, money and glory. There were always backstabbers, people who wanted to put you down. People were scared of Yuvraj Singh because they were afraid where he would usurp their seats because he was such a great player created by the God Almighty. He has been the greatest of players, who they were scared – right from MS Dhoni, everybody – ‘oh he might take my chair‘"
Ad

Kohli is one of India's most successful captains, with 135 wins in 213 matches across formats. He helped them dominate Test cricket in the second half of the 2010s, including leading India to their first-ever series win in Australia in 2018/19.

Yuvraj Singh played a massive role in two of MS Dhoni's three ICC titles as skipper

Yuvraj Singh came up clutch several times in the 2011 ODI World Cup [Credit: Getty]
Yuvraj Singh came up clutch several times in the 2011 ODI World Cup [Credit: Getty]

Playing under MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh played a massive role in ending Team India's drought in World Cups. The former all-rounder produced remarkable half-centuries against England and Australia to help the Men in Blue win the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.

Ad

Yuvraj took his game several notches higher in the home ODI World Cup in 2011, finishing as the Player of the Tournament. The now-43-year-old scored 362 runs at an average of over 90 with four half-centuries and a century in nine matches.

The legendary cricketer also shone with the ball, finishing with 15 wickets at an average of 25.13 and an economy of 5.02. Yet, Yuvraj did not feature in the 2015 ODI World Cup.

The Chandigarh-born cricketer finished his international career with 11,778 runs and 148 wickets in 402 games.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications