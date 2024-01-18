"They definitely can be" - Zaheer Khan on whether both Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube can be part of India's T20I World Cup squad

Zaheer Khan reckons both Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube can be a part of India's T20i World Cup squad if the think tank plans accordingly.

Hardik missed the recently concluded T20I series against Afghanistan as he is yet to recover from the ankle injury sustained in last year's ODI World Cup. Dube, who was the only seam-bowling all-rounder in the squad, impressed with the bat and gave a decent account of himself on the bowling front as well.

During a discussion on Colors Cineplex, Aakash Chopra asked Zaheer whether both Hardik and Dube could make it to India's T20 World Cup squad.

"They definitely can be, if you are planning like that. It will depend a lot on whether you are looking for a sixth bowling option or want to play five bowlers, the direction in which you want to go," Zaheer responded.

The former India pacer reckons both seam-bowling all-rounders can only be accommodated in the squad if the Men in Blue include only one wicketkeeper.

"If you say you need a sixth bowling option, you need a backup as well. If you talk about the squad, you can see both Hardik and Shivam Dube together only if you take one wicketkeeper instead of two wicketkeepers," Zaheer explained.

Zaheer noted that the second wicketkeeper will have to travel with the team in such a case. He added that even if there is a slight niggle, the first wicketkeeper will have to bid goodbye to the entire tournament.

"You need to have a player who can hit over the top and get a six anytime" - Zaheer Khan on Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube is known for his big-hitting abilities. [P/C: BCCI]

Zaheer Khan was further asked whether Shivam Dube reminds him slightly of Yuvraj Singh.

"A few glimpses are seen for sure, especially when he bends down and plays the shot over midwicket. In the T20 format, when the field opens up in the middle phase after the powerplay, you need to have a player who can hit over the top and get a six anytime," he replied.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the Mumbai all-rounder's big-hitting ability makes him an asset for the middle overs.

"Then you don't need to think that much. If you have to score runs while playing grounded shots, it requires more effort. The balls are less in T20s in any case and if you have had a slow powerplay, you need to find the pace in the middle overs. You can come back in the game if you have the ability to play big shots," Zaheer elaborated.

Zaheer noted that Dube made the most of his opportunities and gave a pleasant headache for the selectors. However, he concluded by saying that it's virtually impossible to predict the final call on his place in the squad.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Should India pick both Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube and select only one wicketkeeper for the T20 World Cup? Yes No 0 votes