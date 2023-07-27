"They don’t know what conversations we have within the team"- Rohit Sharma on talks about Virat Kohli's overseas Test hundred drought

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has been pretty vocal on how the team management and the players don't focus on the 'outside noise'. He had the same to say when asked about Virat Kohli's form in Tests.

Kohli scored an overseas Test hundred after almost five years in Trinidad. But, Rohit isn't concerned about what is being said on the outside about Kohli or any other player's form.

Speaking to the reporters ahead of India's first ODI against West Indies, here's what Rohit Sharma had to say about external criticism:

"Look I have answered this question a number of times. We don’t focus too much on what is been said on the outside as they don’t know what conversations we have within the team and we would like to keep it that way. Our focus remains on how to get the best out of every individual in the team and how to help the team win games and series. Now our focus is on the three one-dayers and giving players chances so I would want to keep myself involved with that."

Rohit further added:

"There are quite a few players in the team who have played so much cricket that they need not be told everything. They are more than capable of understanding their game and you need not go and tell them every single detail. Our job is to make the new players comfortable and help them get the best out of themselves. Our focus is only on those things that could be for the betterment of the team."

"Certainly a challenge" - Rohit Sharma on competition for spots in the Indian team

Rohit Sharma also understands that there are a number of players auditioning for some spots that could potentially lead them to the ODI World Cup in India in October this year. He opened up on the importance of role clarity and how the team management narrows down on the players that would eventually make it to the World Cup squad.

On this, Rohit Sharma stated:

"It’s certainly a challenge because a number of players are fighting for a few spots. We have so many options be it batters or bowlers. So it is difficult for a captain and coach but it is just not me ho goes through this as other teams also have to do this. What we see is who is able to perfectly fit the role that we are looking for. We look for those players who can fill the holes in the team by performing in the specific role."

With injuries to some regular faces in the Indian ODI team, the West Indies ODIs could be a golden chance for some players to strengthen their claim for the World Cup berth.