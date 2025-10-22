“They have fallen behind” - Former India cricketer’s brutal remark on Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma amid AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan opined that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have lagged behind a touch due to a lack of cricket in recent times. The veteran duo struggled to make an impact upon their return to international cricket after seven months, as they perished for low scores in the first ODI against Australia in Perth.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's last involvement in competitive cricket ahead of the Australia tour was during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign. The pair had a major test to face on their return as Australian pacers ran rampant on a lively pitch under overcast conditions.

The Hitman was dismissed for 8 by Josh Hazlewood, while Virat Kohli perished for an eight-ball duck soon after off Mitchell Starc's bowling. Their lack of game time and inevitable rustiness was a major topic of debate following India's top-order collapse and the eventual seven-wicket loss.

Irfan Pathan opined that there is no replacement for game time, and the legendary pair are hurting their cause if they are coming into international assignments without any game time under their belt.

"We will never judge Rohit and Virat by their performances, and no one should as well, because they are great players. But you have to do the things that are needed, you have to complete the processes, you have to play matches. In this regard, they have fallen behind. If they had played some matches before coming, and shown some form, the team management might have thought seven batters are enough, and we can include Kuldeep Yadav. But now, since the team is unsure of the form of three players, it is not happening," he said on his YouTube channel.

The former player criticized the batting trio of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shreyas Iyer for not taking up opportunities to play competitive cricket during the break so that they could have been in better touch and be prepared for the Australian challenge.

"It is not like they (Virat, Rohit, and Shreyas) did not have a lot of options to play cricket (during the break). I believe that no matter how big a player you are, when it comes to Indian cricket, you have to make sure that you return after following the proper process. We have seen both Rohit and Virat work hard, but match fitness and normal fitness are two different things. For example, Rishabh Pant, coming after injury, will play for India 'A' against South Africa 'A'," Pathan added.

Shreyas Iyer had an outside chance of being picked for the recent home Test series against the West Indies. However, the batter removed himself from consideration after expressing his desire to take a break from red-ball cricket due to injury and workload concerns.

"If he wants, he can say that he is fit" - Irfan Pathan praises Rishabh Pant for being part of the India 'A' series against South Africa 'A' after injury recovery

Another high-profile player who is making a comeback to the side is wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant. He recently completed his recovery from a broken foot that he sustained during the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England.

He had to miss the series finale at The Oval, as well as the home Test series against the West Indies. However, ahead of the upcoming home Tests against South Africa, he is set to feature as a captain for India 'A' in the two unofficial Tests against the South Africa 'A' team.

"Pant, who is a match-winner in Tests, if he wants, can say that he is fit, I am fine, I'll play the Tests against South Africa straightaway. But, no. It does not happen like that, and that is what he will be playing for India 'A', and that is how exactly it should happen," Pathan concluded.

The first unofficial Test is scheduled to begin from October 30 onwards in Bengaluru, while the second and last match will commence on November 6. The series opener against South Africa will begin on November 14 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

