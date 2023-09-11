"They cannot hate him" - Emotional fans react as Shaheen Afridi gives heartwarming gift to Jasprit Bumrah and family

Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi recently made a heartwarming gesture for his Indian counterpart Jasprit Bumrah as the latter was blessed with a baby boy last week. Shaheen presented a gift to Bumrah and his family and gave his best wishes to little Angad Bumrah.

The left-arm pacer posted a video on X on Sunday night and here's the emotional caption that he wrote with it:

"Love and peace. Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 and family on the birth of your child. Prayers for the entire family. We battle on the field. Off the field we are just your regular humans."

Jasprit Bumrah was seen thanking Shaheen Afridi in the video and also later left a comment on his post expressing his family's emotions. He replied:

"Beautiful gesture, my family and I are overwhelmed with the love! Best wishes always.🤗 @iShaheenAfridi"

While fans want India and Pakistan players to go hard at each other on the field, they were in awe of Shaheen for his beautiful gesture. Many on social media praised the bonding between the players.

Here are some of the reactions on X:

Shaheen Afridi was put under pressure by Indian openers during Super 4 clash

After his success against the Indian top order last week, there was a lot of talk about how Shaheen Afridi's threat would be mitigated by the openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.

During India and Pakistan's Super 4 clash on Sunday, the duo seemed to have had a clear plan of going for their shots and not playing on the reputation of the bowler. It worked brilliantly as Rohit set the tone by becoming the first batter to hit Shaheen for a six in his first over of an ODI game.

Gill then went after the left-arm pacer and that gave India a rollicking start. The duo's massive partnership has put India in a strong position at 147/2, with play to be resumed on reserve day (Monday).