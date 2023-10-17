"This is not the type of Pakistan team we used to play" - Sourav Ganguly slams Pakistan batting after loss to India in 2023 World Cup

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly believes it will be difficult for Pakistan to make a comeback in the 2023 World Cup after receiving a hammering from the Men in Blue in Ahmedabad on Saturday, October 14.

Despite being in a strong position at 155/2, Pakistan's batting collapsed miserably and they were bundled out for just 191. Ganguly was surprised to see the lack of temperament in their batting and feels the Pakistan side of old was a lot more competitive than the current one.

Here's what Sourav Ganguly was quoted as saying by Times Now about Pakistan's capitulation against India:

"During our time Pakistan was a different team, this is not the type of Pakistan team we used to play. This team can’t handle the pressure during the batting. It will be hard for Pakistan to come back in this World Cup with this batting."

Sourav Ganguly on Rohit Sharma's blitz

After posting just a modest target of 192, Pakistan needed a solid start with the ball with multiple early wickets to make the game interesting. However, that wasn't the case as Indian captain Rohit Sharma played a sensational knock of 86(63) and put the result of the game beyond any doubt.

He smashed the Pakistan bowlers to all parts of the ground and Sourav Ganguly was delighted to see the Men in Blue peaking at the right time across all departments. On this, he stated:

"Rohit played superbly against Pakistan. India’s every department is doing well. Batting, bowling and fielding is firing together and at the right time."

The massive win against Pakistan also helped boost India's net run rate and they are now at the top of the table with three wins from three games. The hosts will next face Bangladesh in Pune on Thursday, October 19.