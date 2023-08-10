Tilak Varma spends quality time with Chahal and Suryakumar's family in Florida ahead of 4th T20I vs WI

Team India's latest debutant Tilak Varma was recently seen spending quality time with teammates Yuzvendra Chahal and Suryakumar Yadav along with their families in Miami.

The Men in Blue landed in the USA earlier today (August 10) for the final two T20Is against the West Indies. The Indian players were given rest after they picked up a win in the third T20I in Guyana after losing the first two games.

Tilak took this opportunity to enjoy the picturesque Miami with his teammates. In a picture shared by Suryakumar Yadav on his Instagram story, Tilak was spotted posing with the former along with Yuzvendra Chahal and their wives.

Indian cricketers spend quality time with their families. (Credit: Suryakumar Yadav)

Trailing the series 1-2, India will hope to keep their winning momentum going and stay afloat in the series.

The fourth tie of the five-match series between the Men in Blue and the West Indies will be played on Saturday, August 12, at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida.

Ravichandran Ashwin backs Tilak Varma to be in India's ODI World Cup squad

Tilak Varma's emergence in the ongoing five-match series against the West Indies has earned him praise from all quarters. The Hyderabad-born left-handed batter impressed with his brilliant strokeplay with scores of 39, 50, and 49* in three T20Is so far.

In its wake, Ravichandran Ashwin has urged the national selectors to trust the youngster to address India's middle-order conundrum ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup.

“The emergence of Tilak Varma has made everyone take notice of him," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel. "He looked in imperious touch even on that slow pitch in 1st T20I. His batting style is very unlike for an Indian making his international debut. His game resembles a lot like Rohit Sharma. He sweats on the pull shot."

"Generally, India batters won’t set up to play the pull shot. It is something they develop later. But his game looks like he has a natural pull shot and sends the ball outside the rope like an Aussie batter," he continued.

“This is neck-and-neck with respect to the World Cup. So, will they think about Tilak Varma as an option if we don’t have enough backups? Because Sanju Samson has performed really well in ODIs. But the exciting part about Tilak Varma is that he is a left-hander and Team India is lacking left-handers. Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) is the only left-handed batter in the top 7," he added.

Tilak will hope to continue his blistering form in the final two games of the series to bolster his chances of breaking into India's ODI squad.