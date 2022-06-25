TNPL 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Laxmesha Suryaprakash and Sanjay Yadav reclaim the top spots – Updated after Match 4

The Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli hosted the fourth match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 between Salem Spartans and Nellai Royal Kings on Saturday (June 25).

After being asked to bat first, the Salem Spartans batters never got going as they only managed to score 149 in their 20 overs, losing seven wickets. Daryl Ferrario top-scored with 60* and was well-supported by R Kavin, who scored 48. The Royal Kings' bowlers bowled brilliantly, with Athisayaraj Davidson and NS Harish finishing with two wickets each.

The batters then stepped up and backed up their bowlers as they contributed and helped them chase down the total. A fantastic cameo from G Ajitesh (48* off 25 balls) helped the side get across the line with 14 balls to spare to win the game by five wickets. G Kishoor finished with two wickets but his side failed to defend the total.

TNPL 2022 most runs list

Kaushik Gandhi in action (Image Courtesy: Times of India)

Laxmesha Suryaprakash of Nellai Royal Kings scored 62 in their first game and continued his rich form with the bat by scoring 35 against the Salem Spartans. He is currently leading the run-scorers list with 97 runs.

Uthirasamy Sasidev follows Suryaprakash in the list with 73 runs in two games. The right-handed batter represents Chepauk Super Gillies and has looked good in both outings so far. Chepauk Super Gillies skipper Kaushik Gandhi and S Harish Kumar are in the third and fourth positions as both have scored 65 runs so far.

TNPL 2022 most wickets list

Sanjay Yadav in action (Image Courtesy: myKhel)

Sanjay Yadav of Nellai Royal Kings leads the most wickets column with three scalps to his name in two games. He has bowled brilliantly for the Nellai Royal Kings and averages 17 with the ball. Yadav also bowls economical spells and is certainly a player to look out for in the competition.

The Chepauk Super Gillies have lost both games but R Alexander has been impressive for them. He went wicketless in the first game but stepped up on Saturday as he picked up three wickets, conceding only 20 runs in his four overs. He sits in the second position on the most wickets list.

Kiran Akash, NS Harish, and V Athisayaraj Davidson have each picked up three wickets and are behind R Alexander in the list. They will all look to keep performing in a similar fashion in the upcoming games.

