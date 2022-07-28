TNPL 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sanjay Yadav and Abhishek Tanwar retain their top spots – Updated after Qualifier 1

Nellai Royal Kings locked horns against Chepauk Super Gillies in the first qualifier of the sixth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem on Wednesday.

After being asked to bat first, the Royal Kings struggled throughout their innings, getting bowled out for 140 on the last ball of their innings. Baba Aparajith top-scored for them with 33 .

The Super Gillies lost two wickets in the very first over of their chase, but Rajagopal Sathish helped them get across the line in the last over with five wickets in hand. The win saw them seal a berth in the final.

TNPL 2022 - Most runs list

Most Runs Table after the conclusion of Qualifier 1

R Sanjay Yadav retained his top spot in the run-scoring charts of TNPL 2022. In the Royal Kings’ game against the Super Gillies, Yadav looked good before departing for 21 off 16 deliveries. That helped him take his tally to 397 runs in eight games.

J Suresh Kumar of Lyca Kovai Kings sits in second position with 372 runs in eight games. He's a vital cog in the Kovai Kings’ batting lineup. He averages 62 and will look to play a key role for his team when they take on Nellai Royal Kings in the second qualifier.

The Royal Kings’ Baba Aparajith was the top-scorer for them in the first qualifier. He scored 33 off 31 deliveries, which included two fours and as many sixes. He has now scored 352 runs in eight games and will look to keep contributing for his team as they seek a place in the final on Sunday.

Arun Karthik (293 runs) of Siechem Madurai Panthers is fourth in the runscoring charts. Meanwhile, Chepauk Super Gillies captain Kaushik Gandhi has entered the top-five after scoring 40 in the first qualifier. He has 225 runs in eight games.

TNPL 2022 Most wickets list

Most Wickets Table after the conclusion of Qualifier 1

Abhishek Tanwar of Lyca Kovai Kings continues to top the wicket charts of TNPL 2022. He has picked up 15 wickets in seven games and leads the bowling attack of the Kovai Kings. The right-arm pacer averages 13.13 with the ball and will look to play a key role for them in the second qualifier against the Royal Kings on Friday.

Siechem Madurai Panthers’ L Kiran Akash has 12 wickets in seven games. He played a key role in his team qualifying for the playoffs. However, he went wicketless in the Eliminator as the Panthers were knocked out of the competition.

A Aswin Crist of IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans sits in third position in the wickets list. The Tamizhans failed to qualify for the knockouts of the competition, but Crist fared well with 11 wickets in seven games.

