"Tribute to programming languages" - Fans react as Babar Azam is dismissed cheaply yet again in MUL vs PES PSL 2025 clash

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam was dismissed cheaply in the team's PSL 2025 clash with Multan Sultans at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday, April 19. The ace batter was dismissed for just two runs off five balls after electing to bat first.

Ad

Babar has endured back-to-back batting failures in the ongoing season, registering scores of 0,1 and 2 so far. The right-handed batter was trapped LBW off left-arm pacer David Willey's bowling in the third over.

The former Pakistan captain was heavily trolled on social media following yet another disappointing outing in PSL 2025. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Definitely he will make half century in his 50th match," wrote a fan.

"Tribute to programming languages, he started from 0," commented another.

"This ipl shouldn't distract from you a fact that Babar Azam failed yet again," posted a fan.

"Vaibhav Suryawanshi at 14 has more power than Babar Azam," chimed in yet another.

"By his 10th PSL innings, he'll finally score a 50 off 45 balls — and boom, whole Pakistan will start justifying him as the next Viv Richards or Sir Garry Sobers," remarked another.

Ad

Peshawar Zalmi are still searching for their first win of PSL 2025. They started their campaign with back-to-back losses and will look to get off the mark on the points table against Mohammad Rizwan's Multan Sultans.

All three of Babar Azam's dismissals in PSL 2025 have come against left-arm pacers

Babar Azam has struggled against left-arm fast bowlers in PSL 2025. In his team's opening encounter against Quetta Gladiatiors, he was dismissed for a two-ball duck by Mohammad Amir.

Ad

The talented batter was undone by the extra bounce and ended up hitting the ball straight to short cover. In the subsequent fixture with Islamabad United, Babar scored just one run before perishing to Australia's left-arm seamer Ben Dwarshuis.

Babar got an outside edge to a good length ball and was caught by Jason Holder at slip. With three consecutive dismissal to left-arm pacers, the 30-year-old has now come under a lot of pressure.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 12 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️