Trinidad T20 Festival 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Preysal SC vs Powergen Penal SC (Updated) ft. Crystian Thurton and Aneal Rooplal

Clarke Road United secured a nine-wicket win over Profilbau Victoria United in Trinidad T20 Festival 2024 while Powergen Penal SC bagged a 41-run win against Preysal SC in the 12th game of the campaign.

In the 11th game, Profilbau Victoria United posted a below-par total of 122/8 in 20 overs. Lower middle-order batter Avinash Mahabirsingh scored 36 runs in 19 balls with four sixes while Clevon Kalawan scalped a three-fer.

In response, Clarke Road United finished off the game in 11.1 overs with nine wickets in hand. Opening batter and captain Vikash Mohan top-scored with 50* runs in 30 balls, including five fours and two sixes. Shatrughan Rambaran (28*) and Anthony Bramble (34) were also the standout batters.

In the 12th game, Powergen Penal SC secured a dominating total of 204/5 in 20 overs. No. 3 batter Mbeki Joseph was the top-scorer with 105 runs in 57 balls with 16 fours and four sixes. Ronaldo Forester pocketed a three-wicket haul.

In reply, Preysal SC racked up a total of 163/9 in 20 overs, losing the game by 41 runs. No. 4 batter and skipper Adrian Cooper smacked 100* runs in 55 balls with seven fours and six sixes. Uthman Muhammad's three-fer changed the game's complexion.

That said, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Trinidad T20 Festival 2024.

Trinidad T20 Festival 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Crystian Thurton 3 3 - 166 90 55.33 84 197.62 - 2 9 17 2 Adrian Cooper 3 3 2 157 100 157 100 157 1 1 10 9 3 Isaiah Rajah 3 3 - 149 87 49.67 81 183.95 - 2 6 18 4 Evin Lewis 3 3 - 138 92 46 86 160.47 - 1 10 12 5 Cephas Cooper 3 3 1 137 66 68.5 94 145.74 - 1 7 14 6 Mbeki Joseph 2 2 - 128 105 64 75 170.67 1 - 5 19 7 Joshua Da Silva 3 3 1 113 64 56.5 63 179.37 - 1 7 8 8 Jason Mohammed 3 2 - 112 98 56 67 167.16 - 1 9 5 9 Saharsh Swethan 3 3 - 103 74 34.33 79 130.38 - 1 1 15 10 Shaqkere Parris 3 3 - 101 60 33.67 62 162.9 - 1 6 9

Crystian Thurton continues to lead the run-scoring charts with 166 runs. Adrian Cooper moved up from the 19th to the second rank with 157 runs. Isaiah Rajah slipped from the second to the third rank with 149 runs.

Evin Lewis (138) slid from the third to the fourth rank. Cephas Cooper (137) retained his fifth position in the tally. Mbeki Joseph (128) rocketed from the 43rd rank to the sixth position. Joshua Da Silva descended from the fourth to the seventh rank with 113 runs.

Jason Mohammed (112) maintained his eighth position in the tally. Saharsh Swethan (103) slipped from the sixth to the ninth slot while Shaqkere Parris ascended from the 14th to the 10th rank with 101 runs.

Trinidad T20 Festival 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W MD 1 Aneal Rooplal 3 3 12 96 9 5/20 10.67 8 8 - 1 - 2 Uthman Muhammad 3 3 12 81 8 3/15 10.13 6.75 9 - - - 3 Clevon Kalawan 3 3 12 88 7 3/25 12.57 7.33 10.29 - - - 4 Khary Pierre 3 3 11 84 7 3/15 12 7.64 9.43 - - - 5 Rayad Emrit 3 3 7 54 7 3/7 7.71 7.71 6 - - 1 6 Akeem Jordan 3 3 8 68 7 4/25 9.71 8.5 6.86 1 - - 7 Akeal Hosein 3 3 10 79 5 2/13 15.8 7.9 12 - - - 8 Anderson Phillip 3 3 11 93 5 2/18 18.6 8.45 13.2 - - - 9 Mikkel Govia 3 3 6 68 5 3/19 13.6 11.33 7.2 - - - 10 Clinton Pestano 3 3 10 71 4 2/21 17.75 7.1 15 - - -

Aneal Rooplal (9) continues to lead the bowling standings. Uthman Muhammad ascended from the fifth to the second rank with eight scalps. Clevon Kalawan moved up from the 11th to the third position with seven scalps at 12.57.

Khary Pierre (7), Rayad Emrit (7), and Akeem Jordan (7) slipped two spots each to secure fourth, fifth, and sixth slots at 12, 7.71, and 9.71 respectively. Akeal Hosein (5) slid one spot to the seventh slot at 15.8.

Anderson Phillip (5), Mikkel Govia (5), and Clinton Pestano (4) descended one spot each to make it to the eighth, ninth, and 10th positions at 18.6, 13.6, and 17.75 respectively.

