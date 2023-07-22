TSK vs SEO, Match 10: Who won today's match in MLC 2023?

Seattle Orcas (SEO) defeated Texas Super Kings (TSK) by eight wickets in match 10 of the Major League Cricket on Friday, July 21. With the win, the Orcas, led by Wayne Parnell, moved to the top of the table with six points and a net run rate of +1.254.

In fact, after three wins in as many matches, they are the only unbeaten team in the competition right now.

Parnell, de Kock takes Orcas home in comfortable run-chase against TSK in MLC 2023

After being put in to bat first, Texas Super Kings were bowled out for 127 in 20 overs. After being reduced to 48 for the loss of six wickets, Dwayne Bravo and Daniel Sams put on 56 runs for the seventh wicket to steady the ship.

Wayne Parnell was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 4-0-20-5. Andrew Tye got the crucial wickets of Faf du Plessis and Sams, while Imad Wasim and Cameron Gannon picked up one wicket apiece.

The Orcas, thereafter, chased down the target with as many as four overs left. Quinton de Kock scored 53 runs off 36 balls, with three fours and as many sixes. De Kock and Nauman Anwar put on a 67-run opening wicket stand in 10.4 overs.

Later, Heinrich Klaasen stayed not out on 42 runs off 21 balls, with four fours and three sixes, to take the Orcas past the finish line.

TSK vs SEO, Match 10: Who won the Player of the Match in today's MLC match?

Wayne Parnell and Quinton de Kock were the strong contenders to win the Player of the Match award. But in the end, it was Parnell who got the award due to his stupendous bowling spell. The left-armer picked up three early wickets to rock the opposition's batting. Later, he got a couple of scalps in the death overs to register a fifer.