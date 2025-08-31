"Tum log bahut bade log ho" - Rohit Sharma engages in candid interaction with paparazzi at Mumbai airport [Watch]

Team India's ODI skipper Rohit Sharma was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. The star cricketer engaged in a fun chat with the paparazzi while walking towards his car. According to the Times of India, Sharma recently visited the Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru for pre-season fitness tests. The 38-year-old returned to Mumbai on Sunday, August 31, following the tests.Sharma was seen exiting the airport dressed in a black t-shirt and joggers. On encountering the paparazzi, he cheekily said:&quot;Tum log bahut bade log ho bhai. Koi hath nahi laga sakta. (You guys are very big. Nobody can touch you)&quot; The video of Sharma's interaction with the paparazzi was posted on photojournalist Manav Manglani's Instagram handle. You can watch the clip below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRohit Sharma remains active in just one format in international cricket. He retired from T20Is after India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. The veteran opener drew the curtains on his Test career earlier this year in May. The seasoned campaigner is expected to feature in India's upcoming three-match away ODI series against Australia. The series kicks off in Perth on October 19. &quot;They also know when the right time is&quot; - Cheteshwar Pujara's take on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's ODI futureRohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's future in the Men in Blue's ODI team remains a big talking point ahead of the upcoming season. Former India Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara believes that the two senior stars would themselves know when they need to retire from the 50-over format. He noted that both Sharma and Kohli have fantastic records to their names. Speaking on The Indian Express Idea Exchange, Pujara remarked:&quot;I don’t need to give any advice because they are some of the best players in white-ball cricket. Even if they are playing just one format, they are experienced enough to know what is expected of them.&quot;They are such talented players. Look at the records Virat and Rohit have. They also know when the right time is for them to call it quits. They understand the level of commitment required, and if they are fit enough, they can carry on playing international cricket for a long time.&quot;Sharma and Kohli's most recent appearance in international cricket came during the 2025 Champions Trophy in March. Under Sharma's captaincy, India beat New Zealand by four wickets in the final to clinch the ICC title.