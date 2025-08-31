  • home icon
"Tum log bahut bade log ho" - Rohit Sharma engages in candid interaction with paparazzi at Mumbai airport [Watch]

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Published Aug 31, 2025 19:24 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Three - Source: Getty
Rohit Sharma returned to Mumbai on Sunday after pre-season fitness tests in Bengaluru. (Pic: Getty Images).

Team India's ODI skipper Rohit Sharma was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. The star cricketer engaged in a fun chat with the paparazzi while walking towards his car.

According to the Times of India, Sharma recently visited the Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru for pre-season fitness tests. The 38-year-old returned to Mumbai on Sunday, August 31, following the tests.

Sharma was seen exiting the airport dressed in a black t-shirt and joggers. On encountering the paparazzi, he cheekily said:

"Tum log bahut bade log ho bhai. Koi hath nahi laga sakta. (You guys are very big. Nobody can touch you)"
The video of Sharma's interaction with the paparazzi was posted on photojournalist Manav Manglani's Instagram handle. You can watch the clip below:

Rohit Sharma remains active in just one format in international cricket. He retired from T20Is after India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. The veteran opener drew the curtains on his Test career earlier this year in May.

The seasoned campaigner is expected to feature in India's upcoming three-match away ODI series against Australia. The series kicks off in Perth on October 19.

"They also know when the right time is" - Cheteshwar Pujara's take on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's ODI future

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's future in the Men in Blue's ODI team remains a big talking point ahead of the upcoming season. Former India Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara believes that the two senior stars would themselves know when they need to retire from the 50-over format.

He noted that both Sharma and Kohli have fantastic records to their names. Speaking on The Indian Express Idea Exchange, Pujara remarked:

"I don’t need to give any advice because they are some of the best players in white-ball cricket. Even if they are playing just one format, they are experienced enough to know what is expected of them.
"They are such talented players. Look at the records Virat and Rohit have. They also know when the right time is for them to call it quits. They understand the level of commitment required, and if they are fit enough, they can carry on playing international cricket for a long time."

Sharma and Kohli's most recent appearance in international cricket came during the 2025 Champions Trophy in March. Under Sharma's captaincy, India beat New Zealand by four wickets in the final to clinch the ICC title.

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 5 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 14 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.

Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado.

