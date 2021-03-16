UAE cricketers Mohammad Naveed and Shaiman Anwar banned for eight years under ICC Anti-Corruption Code

United Arab Emirates (UAE) cricketers Mohammad Naveed and Shaiman Anwar have been banned from all focricket for eight years under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. The duo were found guilty of breaching the anti-corruption code by the ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal.

The bans date back to October 16, 2019, when the players were provisionally suspended for attempting corrupt practices during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 in the UAE.

In a media release, ICC informed that after a full hearing and presentation of written and oral arguments, the Tribunal found both Mohammad Naveed and Shaiman Anwar guilty of:

Article 2.1.1 – for being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct, or other aspect(s) of a match or matches at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019.

Article 2.4.4 - Failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019.

Mohammad Naveed was also found guilty of breaching the following two counts of the Emirates Cricket Board Anti-Corruption Code for Participants of the T10 League 2019:

Article 2.1.1 – for being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct, or other aspect(s) of a match or matches at the T10 League 2019.

Article 2.4.4 - Failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code at the T10 League 2019.

Alex Marshall, the ICC General Manager – Integrity Unit, was quoted as saying in the ICC media release:

“Mohammad Naveed and Shaiman Anwar represented their adopted country, the UAE at the highest level in cricket. Naveed was the captain and leading wicket taker. Anwar was the opening bat. Both had long international careers and were well versed in the threat from match fixers. That they both chose to engage with this corrupt activity was a cynical betrayal of their positions, their teammates, and all supporters of UAE cricket.

“I am pleased that the independent Tribunal has imposed significant bans from all forms of cricket and this should serve as a warning to any cricketer who considers taking the wrong path,” he further added.

Mohammad Naveed and Shaiman Anwar’s international records

Shaiman Anwar

33-year-old Mohammad Naveed made his international debut for the UAE in 2014. He has played 39 ODIs and 31 T20Is, picking up 53 and 37 wickets respectively as a fast bowler, and also has a five-wicket haul in one-dayers. Naveed represented UAE in the 2015 World Cup held in Australia-New Zealand.

Shaiman Anwar has played 40 ODIs and 32 T20Is for the UAE, and has scored 1219 and 971 runs, respectively, averaging in the early 30s. Anwar has notched a century each in both the limited-overs formats.

Like Mohammad Naveed, Shaiman Anwar was also part of the UAE squad for the 2015 World Cup. In fact, he had a memorable tournament, notching up 311 runs in six games at an average of 51.83, including a hundred against Ireland.