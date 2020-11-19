Former Sri Lankan bowler Nuwan Zoysa found guilty under ICC Anti-Corruption Code

Former Sri Lankan pacer and coach Nuwan Zoysa has been found guilty of three offences under the International Cricket Council (ICC) Anti-Corruption Code. Zoysa was declared guilty after a hearing by an independent anti-corruption tribunal.

Back in November 2018, Zoysa was charged under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. The tainted ex-cricketer exercised the option of undergoing a hearing before the independent tribunal, but could not change ICC’s stance on the issue.

An ICC press release stated that Zoysa remains suspended and sanctions will follow in due course. The release added that Zoysa has been found guilty of the following:

Article 2.1.1 – for being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect (s) of a match.

Article 2.1.4 – Directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any Participant to breach Code Article 2.1.

Article 2.4.4 – Failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code.

That’s not all. In more trouble for Nuwan Zoysa, he has also been charged by the ICC on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) with breaching four counts of the ECB Anti-Corruption Code for Participants for the T10 League. Proceedings for the same are underway.

Nuwan Zoysa: A talent gone awry

Tall and strapping, Zoysa made his international debut in March of 1997 and went on to play 30 Tests and 95 ODIs for the country, claiming 64 and 108 wickets respectively. His last international game was an ODI against India at Kolkata in February 2007.

Zoysa’s finest moment came when he picked up a hat-trick in the first over of a Test against Zimbabwe at Harare in the 1999-2000 series. Zoysa’s victims were Trevor Gripper, Murray Goodwin and Neil Johnson.

Following his retirement in 2007, Nuwan Zoysa turned to coaching. He was appointed to the National Fast Bowling Coaching Department of Sri Lanka Cricket in October 2015.