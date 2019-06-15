Cricket World Cup history: Neil Johnson enchanted like a fleeting rainbow

Neil Johnson

Having played in four World Cups from 1983 to 1996, Zimbabwe were never serious contenders to advance beyond the preliminary matches. But Suddenly in 1999 they created a stir, stormed into the super-six, and for a while even seemed to be making a bid for the semi-finals.

The man largely responsible for this transformation was Neil Johnson. Earlier, players like Duncan Fletcher, David Houghton and Andy Flower had done the country proud. But Johnson made a mark like no other.

He had already made waves with his fine all-round performances well before the 1999 World Cup. But it was in this event that he emerged as one of the brightest stars. And he made an impact right away.

Coming on first change with his right-arm seamers as the Kenyan openers made a fine start, Johnson dismissed Kennedy Otieno, and soon sent back star batsman Steve Tikolo as well. Not long after that he castled Hitesh Modi as Kenya slumped to 87 for four. Later he knocked back the stumps of Thomas Odoyo. Johnson grabbed four for 42 in his 10 overs.

The left-hander opened the batting and raised 81 with Grant Flower. He went on to score a fine 59 off 70 balls with 7 fours and 2 sixes, setting Zimbabwe on the way to a comfortable five-wicket win. Johnson was the man of the match on his first appearance in the World Cup.

He had a lean time in the next three matches as Zimbabwe had mixed fortunes. Johnson played a lead role in the last league match though, as his side rocked South Africa. He featured in two fine partnerships at the top of the order and shored up the innings with an accomplished 76. His 117-ball knock comprised 10 boundaries.

Soon thereafter, Johnson caused a sensation, having Gary Kirsten caught in the gully by Andy Whittal off the first ball of the innings. He had Jacques Kallis snapped up at the wicket by Andy Flower, also for a duck, and bowled skipper Hansie Cronje.

South Africa slumped to 40 for six. Hard as they tried, they could not recover from such crippling setbacks.

Johnson finished with three for 27 off his eight overs. Zimbabwe won by 48 runs and Johnson bagged his second man-of-the-match award for his sterling all-round display.

Zimbabwe made their maiden entry into the second stage of the World Cup. But their first super-six face-off with New Zealand was abandoned due to rain.

By now Australia were running into top form. They slammed the Zimbabwean attack for 303 runs. Johnson, who had trapped Adam Gilchrist leg-before early in the innings, also dismissed centurion Mark Waugh. He returned with figures of two for 43 off 8 overs.

Then in a brilliant batting display, Johnson waged a tremendous battle. He put on 114 for the second wicket with Murray Goodwin. As wickets fell regularly, Johnson played spectacular shots all round the wicket. He hit 14 fours and 2 sixes in his unbeaten 132 off 144 deliveries.

Zimbabwe fell 44 runs short of the Aussie total, but in a rare gesture the man-of-the-match award was bestowed on Johnson who finished on the losing side.

A sore knee prevented Johnson from turning his arm over against Pakistan, who posted a huge total of 271 for nine. He then played a lone hand as wickets fell all around him. He battled for 94 balls, completing another half-century.

He fell for 54, having hit 5 boundaries, but by then it was a hopeless situation. Zimbabwe were trounced and were unable to realize their hopes of entering the semi-finals.

This was, nevertheless, their finest performance in the World Cup, mainly due to the spectacular deeds of Neil Johnson. A terrific all-rounder, Johnson allied remarkable resilience to his considerable skills.

In 8 matches he racked up 367 runs at an average of 52.42 with a century and 3 fifties. He bagged 12 wickets at an average of 19.41 with a best of four for 42, and economy-rate of 4.66. These are outstanding statistics that reveal fully the tremendous part that Johnson played in the 1999 World Cup.

Just as Zimbabwe were reveling at the thought of enjoying the services of a world-class all-rounder, the enigmatic star decided to part company. That was a real pity - not only for Zimbabwean cricket, but for the game as a whole.

Neil Johnson’s World Cup record:

Matches 8, Highest Score 132*, Runs 367, Average 52.42, Hundred 1, Fifties 3, Catch 1

Wickets 12, Average 19.41, Best 4/42, Economy 4.66