Umar Gul appointed as Quetta Gladiators' bowling coach for PSL 2021

Former Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions, Quetta Gladiators, have signed one of Pakistan's all-time great T20I bowlers and World T20 winner, Umar Gul, as their bowling coach ahead of PSL 2021.

Umar Gul will replace Abdul Razzaq, another former Pakistan international.

😎 UMAR GUL ✍️



We are delighted to announce the signing of one of the best T20 bowlers of all-time @mdk_gul as bowling coach of #PurpleForce



Can’t wait for the reunion #UmarGul 🤜🤛



🤝We also wish all the best to outgoing coach & legendary all-rounder @ARazzaqPak pic.twitter.com/Y0S7SwRlMt — Quetta Gladiators (@TeamQuetta) January 12, 2021

Razzaq cannot coach a PSL side as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided against granting non-objection certificates to national coaches and head coaches of domestic sides.

Quetta Gladiators' owner, Nadeem Omar, expressed his joy over Umar Gul's appointment. He claimed the veteran fast-bowler's wealth of experience would be vital for some of the youngsters in the Gladiators' squad.

“Gul will bring in his wealth of experience and his appointment will prove very beneficial for the likes of speedsters Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Usman Shinwari. He ruled the T20 format for years so we couldn’t have asked for a better replacement and it’s like a family member returning to the team," Nadeem Omar said.

Pakistan's former wicket-keeper and current head coach of the Gladiators, Moin Khan, stated that Umar Gul was the ideal candidate given his in-depth knowledge of the modern game.

“We looked at both local and foreign options and felt that Gul will prove to be the best choice for us because of his understanding of modern day cricket. He dominated the best players of the world in T20 format so he would be a perfect guide to our bowling group," said Moin Khan.

Speaking on his appointment as the bowling coach, Umar Gul said that was 'thrilled' to be joining one of the best franchises in PSL. He also praised the Gladiators' bowling battery and said he was looking forward to working with the group in the upcoming PSL edition.

“They [Quetta Gladiators] have some amazing young bowlers and I can’t wait to work with them. I want to thank Nadeem Omar and Moin Khan for believing in me and giving me this massive opportunity,” said Gul.

Umar Gul represented Pakistan in 60 T20Is - taking 85 wickets at a superb average of 16.97. He also donned Pakistan's jersey in 47 Tests and 130 ODIs.