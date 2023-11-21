Umar Gul & Saeed Ajmal named Pakistan's fast bowling and spin bowling coaches

The overhaul in Pakistan cricket administration continues as former cricketers and 2009 T20 World Cup winners Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal have joined their coaching staff ahead of the all-important Test series against Australia.

Gul will be the fast-bowling coach, while Ajmal will be at the helm of the spin-bowling department. The Men in Green seem keen to make major changes to the setup with other former cricketers like Mohammad Hafeez and Wahab Riaz already been named as the Director of Cricket and Chief Selector respectively.

Umar Gul has already worked with the Pakistan team in their three-T20I series against Afghanistan and feels he can use that experience and help his nation perform consistently. Here's what he was quoted as saying in a media release by PCB:

"I am pleased to join as the bowling coach of Pakistan team and feel honoured to have been given the opportunity to contribute to Pakistan cricket by Chairman PCB Management Committee Mr Zaka Ashraf. Having had previous working experience with the men’s side, I will bring my coaching expertise with the aim of elevating Pakistan's bowling prowess to new heights."

Saeed Ajmal is looking forward to his role as Pakistan's spin coach

In his prime, Saeed Ajmal was arguably one of the best bowlers in the world. Given how Pakistan have struggled to find quality spinners across formats of late, he believes he can make a difference by his coaching.

Here's what he stated:

"I am truly honoured and grateful for the opportunity provided by Chairman PCB Management Committee Mr Zaka Ashraf to serve as the spin bowling coach. I am delighted to contribute to the development of spin bowling talent within the Pakistan national team. I believe my career and coaching experience will help enhance the spin bowling arsenal of the team."

After Morne Morkel stepped down as the bowling coach, Pakistan will hope that the likes of Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal bring stability in that department.