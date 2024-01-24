Under 19 World Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Nepal Under-19 vs Pakistan Under-19, Match 14

West Indies registered their first win at the Under-19 World Cup 2024 after beating Scotland by five wickets on Wednesday. The Windies have moved to the second spot on the Group B points table. Scotland, with two losses from two games, continue to occupy the last spot.

England, meanwhile, stay atop the group with two wins and four points. South Africa, meanwhile, slip to the third spot with a solitary win in two matches.

Here’s a look at the updated Group B standings:

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR PTS NRR 1 England U19 2 2 0 0 0 4 2.241 2 Windies U19 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.501 3 South Africa U19 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.064 4 Scotland U19 2 0 2 0 0 0 -2.454

Sri Lanka registered their second consecutive win in the Under-19 World Cup after beating Namibia on Wednesday. The Lankans are currently atop Group C.

Namibia, on the other hand, find themselves in the third spot, losing both their games. Australia, on the other hand, won their first game and are second in Group C. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, languish at the bottom of the group.

Here’s a look at the updated Group C standings:

Ranks TEAMS M W L T N/R PTS NRR 1 Sri Lanka U19 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.92 2 Australia U19 1 1 0 0 0 2 2.97 3 Namibia U19 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.795 4 Zimbabwe U19 1 0 1 0 0 0 -2.3

Pakistan moved past New Zealand to occupy the top spot in Group C after beating Nepal on Wednesday. Pakistan have won both their matches. New Zealand, who are second, have an equal number of wins but an inferior net run rate of +1.740.

Afghanistan and Nepal occupy the bottom two spots in Group C, with both teams still searching for their first win.

Here’s a look at the updated Group D standings:

Ranks TEAMS M W L T N/R PTS NRR 1 Pakistan U19 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.966 2 New Zealand U19 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.74 3 Nepal U19 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.8 4 Afghanistan U19 2 0 2 0 0 0 -2.86

West Indies off the blocks; Sri Lanka make it 2 wins in 2 matches

Sri Lanka beat Namibia in the 12th match of the Under-19 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday. It looked like Namibia would pull off an upset as they bundled out Sri Lanka for just 133 runs.

Supun Waduge played an unbeaten knock of 56 off 79 balls for Sri Lanka but wickets kept falling at the other end. For Namibia, Zacheo van Vuuren was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 4/23 runs in eight overs. Johannes de Villiers, on the other hand, returned with figures of 3 for 19 runs from four overs.

Sri Lanka, however, fought back brilliantly with the ball as they bowled out Namibia for a paltry score of 56 runs. Barring Hanro Badenhorst (11) and PD Blignaut (18), all other Namibian batters got out on single-digit scores.

Sri Lanka exhibited a sensational bowling display led by Ruvishan Perera and Vishwa Lahiru. Ravishan picked up three wickets while giving away just three runs in five overs. Vishwa, on the other hand, picked up three scalps for 19 in seven overs. Dinura Kalupahana returned with two wickets as well.

The 13th match between West Indies and Scotland was also played on Wednesday. Batting first, Scotland posted a 205-run total at Senwes Park. The top three of Jamie Dunk (57 off 87), Adi Hedge (32 off 72), and Alec Price (31 off 42) did the bulk of the scoring.

However, once all three departed, wickets fell in quick intervals and Scotland were restricted to a below-par score. As for West Indies, Isai Thorne claimed four wickets for just 46 runs in nine overs.

In reply, the Windies didn’t make a great start. They had lost the first three wickets for just 45 runs inside nine overs. However, a match-winning 64-run knock off 60 balls from Jewel Andrew helped the team reach home quite comfortably. Nathan Edwards also made a handy support with his unbeaten 27-run knock.

In the third match of the day, Pakistan took on Nepal at Buffalo Park in East London. An all-round bowling performance from Pakistan saw Afghanistan getting bundled out for 197 runs batting first. Bipin Rawal played a handy knock of 39 off 68 balls but failed to convert that into a big score.

Besides, there were decent cameos from the likes of Dev Khanal (23 off 37), Gulshan Jha (18 off 47), and Deepak Dumre (26 off 58).

In reply, Pakistan chased down the total inside 47.4 overs. Openers, Shamyl Hussain (37 off 59) and Shahzaib Khan (37) made valuable contributions with the ball. Later on, Azan Awais guided the team home with a match-winning knock of 63 runs off 82 balls.

