Under 19 World Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Pakistan U19 vs Afghanistan U19, Match 5

Three matches were played in the U19 World Cup 2024 on Saturday, January 20. India U19 took on Bangladesh U19 in the Group A fixture, while Scotland U19 faced England U19 in the Group B contest. At the same time, Pakistan U19 and Afghanistan U19 locked horns in the Group D match.

India U19, England U19, and Pakistan U19 emerged victorious on the second day of the tournament. While India U19 defeated Bangladesh U19 by 84 runs, England U19 toppled Scotland U19 by seven wickets. Pakistan U19 registered a dominant 181-run victory over Afghanistan U19.

India U19 are now second in Group A with two points after one match and a net run rate of +1.680. Ireland U19 are at the top with two points and a net run rate of 2.674.

Bangladesh U19 are third in Group A with a net run rate of -1.680 followed by United States U19 with a net run rate of -2.674.

Group A Points Table:

Ranks TEAMS M W L T N/R PTS NRR 1 Ireland U19 1 1 0 0 0 2 2.674 2 India U19 1 1 0 0 0 2 1.68 3 Bangladesh U19 1 0 1 0 0 0 -1.68 4 United States U19 1 0 1 0 0 0 -2.674

In the Group B points table, England U19 jumped to the top with two points in one match and a net run rate of +3.279. They are followed by South Africa U19 with two points in one match and a net run rate of +0.620.

Meanwhile, West Indies U19 are third in Group B with zero points and a net run rate of -0.620 and Scotland U19 are at the bottom with no points in their account and a net run rate of -3.279.

Group B Points Table:

Ranks TEAMS M W L T N/R PTS NRR 1 England U19 1 1 0 0 0 2 3.279 2 South Africa U19 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.62 3 West Indies U19 0 0 0 0 0 0 -0.62 4 Scotland U19 1 0 1 0 0 0 -3.279

Pakistan U19 have acquired the top position in the Group D standings with two points in one match and a net run rate of +3.620. Nepal U19 and New Zealand U19 are the next two teams as they have not played any matches yet. Meanwhile, Afghanistan U19 languish at the bottom of the Group D points table with zero points and a net run rate of -3.620.

Group D Points Table:

Ranks TEAMS M W L T N/R PTS NRR 1 Pakistan U19 1 1 0 0 0 2 3.62 2 Nepal U19 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 New Zealand U19 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Afghanistan U19 1 0 1 0 0 0 -3.62

Saumy Pandey’s four-fer helps India U19 to begin with a massive win

In the first match of the day, India U19 locked horns with Bangladesh U19 won the toss and opted to bowl first. Courtesy of the fifties from Adarsh Singh and skipper Uday Saharan, India U19 posted an above-par total of 251/7 in 50 overs. Maruf Mridha registered a five-fer for Bangladesh U19.

Chasing the target, Bangladesh U19 fumbled early in their innings and never looked like winning the game. Despite Mohammad Shihab James’ fifty in the middle-order, they were bundled out for 167 in 45.5 overs. Saumy Pandey was the star with the ball for India U19 with a spell of 4/24.

In the second match of the day, England U19 invited Scotland U19 to bat first after winning the toss. They restricted the latter to a below-par total of 174/10 in 49.2 overs.

Skipper Ben McKinney came out all guns blazing while chasing the total and smashed 88 runs off just 68 deliveries. England U19 chased down the total in 26.2 overs with seven wickets in hand.

In the third match of the day, Pakistan U19 batted first after winning the toss against Afghanistan 19. Their opener Shahzaib Khan smashed a century to take his team to 284/9 in 50 overs.

Pakistan U19’s bowlers did the clean-up job while defending the total and dismissed Afghanistan for 103/10 in 26.2 overs. Ubaid Shah claimed a four-fer as Pakistan U19 won the contest by 181 runs.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App