Under-19 World Cup 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Ireland U19 vs Pakistan U19 (Updated) ft. Musheer Khan and Saumy Pandey

India took on New Zealand in the 25th match of the Under-19 World Cup 2024 on Tuesday at Mangaung Oval. Musheer Khan lit the Mangaung Oval stadium with a sensational knock of 131 runs in 126 balls. His knock helped India post a mammoth score of 295 runs in the first innings. Adarsh Singh also played a handy knock of 52 runs in 58 deliveries.

As for New Zealand, Mason Clarke starred with the ball, picking up four wickets for 62 runs in eight overs. In pursuit of the target, New Zealand were bundled out for just 81 runs. Zac Cumming top-scored for New Zealand, getting 16 off 26. Saumy Pandey ran through New Zealand’s batting unit as he picked up four wickets for 19 in 10 overs. Besides, the likes of Raj Limbani and Musheer Khan claimed two wickets each as well.

The 26th match of the Under-19 World Cup 2024 took place between Sri Lanka and West Indies. Sri Lanka notched up a 231-run total while batting first. Dinura Kalupahana (53 off 83) and Mulsha Tharupathi (42 off 38) were the top scorers for them.

Raneico Smith returned with the ball for West Indies, picking up four wickets for 47 runs in 10 overs. Nathan Edwards also picked up two wickets. West Indies, in reply, chased down the total in 49.3 overs.

Steve Wedderburn played a match-winning knock of 61 off 71 balls, while Stephan Pascal scored 33 off 26 balls. Coming at number four, Jordan Johson also made a handy contribution of 39 off 46 deliveries.

Talking about Sri Lanka’s bowling, the likes of Dinura Kalupahana, Vishwa Lahiru, and Sineth Jayawardene picked up two wickets each.

The third game of the day was played between Pakistan and Ireland. A combined bowling effort from Pakistan led to Ireland getting bowled out for just 181 runs in the first innings.

John McNally top-scored for Ireland with the bat as he managed 53 runs in 81 deliveries, while Harry Dyer amassed 31 off 41. Ubaid Shah was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan as he claimed three wickets for 31 runs, while the likes of Amir Hassan, Ali Raza, and Ahmad Hassan claimed two wickets each.

Ireland bowlers did manage to take seven wickets in the second innings but Pakistan reached home in the end in 43.4 overs. Ahmad Hassan played a match-winning knock of 57 off 72 balls, including seven fours.

Under-19 World Cup 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Musheer Khan (IND19) 4 4 0 325 131 81.25 315 103.17 2 1 - 28 8 2 Shahzaib Khan (PAK19) 4 4 1 234 106 78 307 76.22 1 1 - 24 7 3 UP Saharan (IND19) 4 4 0 208 75 52 262 79.38 - 2 - 12 2 4 J Andrew (WI19) 4 4 1 207 130 69 189 109.52 1 1 - 23 3 5 D Marais (SA19) 3 3 1 187 80* 93.5 127 147.24 - 2 - 17 8 6 J Dunk (SCO19) 3 3 0 187 90 62.33 278 67.26 - 2 - 20 0 7 D Kalupahana (SL19) 4 4 0 177 64 44.25 221 80.09 - 3 1 17 5 8 Adarsh Singh (IND19) 4 4 0 170 76 42.5 224 75.89 - 2 - 18 0 9 BS McKinney (ENG19) 3 3 0 162 88 54 165 98.18 - 1 - 20 4 10 Ariful Islam (BD19) 3 3 0 157 103 52.33 187 83.95 1 - - 12 1

The match-winning ton from Musheer Khan has helped him reach the number-one position on the run-scoring chart. He has managed to score 325 runs in four matches at 81.25. Shahzaib Khan sits in second position with 234 runs in four matches, followed by the likes of Uday Saharan (208), Jewel Andrew (207), and Dewan Marais (187) in third, fourth, and fifth positions, respectively.

Scotland’s Jamie Dunk has scored 187 runs in three matches. He owns the sixth spot, while Dinura Kalupahana takes the seventh position with 177 runs to his name in four matches.

The eighth position is occupied by Adarsh Singh, who has managed to score 170 runs in four matches. Meanwhile, Ben McKinney moves to number nine with 162 runs in three games. Ariful Islam has scored 157 runs in three matches. He rounds off the top-ten positions.

Under-19 World Cup 2024 Most Wickets

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 SK Pandey (IND19) 4 4 233 38.5 5 77 12 4/19 6.41 1.98 19.41 2 - 2 Ubaid Shah (PAK19) 4 4 204 34 2 135 12 4/26 11.25 3.97 17 1 - 3 V Lahiru (SL19) 4 4 192 32 6 87 9 3/19 9.66 2.71 21.33 - - 4 N Tiwari (IND19) 4 4 174 29 3 123 9 4/20 13.66 4.24 19.33 2 - 5 Khalil Ahmed (AFG19) 3 3 144 24 2 98 8 4/51 12.25 4.08 18 1 - 6 Aakash Chand (NEP19) 3 3 150 25 - 120 8 5/34 15 4.8 18.75 - 1 7 N Edward (WI19) 4 4 201 33.3 1 164 8 3/28 20.5 4.89 25.12 - - 8 CA Vidler (AUS19) 2 2 103 17.1 3 45 7 4/17 6.42 2.62 14.71 1 - 9 RO Smith (WI19) 3 3 144 24 - 98 7 4/47 14 4.08 20.57 1 - 10 M Clarke (NZ19) 3 3 114 19 1 105 7 4/62 15 5.52 16.28 1 -

After a phenomenal performance against New Zealand, Soumy Pandey takes the number one spot on the wickets tally. He now has 12 wickets to his name in four matches. Ubaid Shah too has now 12 wickets in four matches.

He finds himself in the second spot, followed by Vishwa Lahiru (9), Naman Tiwari (9), and Khalil Ahmed (8) in the third, fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Aakash Chand is occupying the sixth spot with eight wickets in three matches, while Nathan Edward in seventh. The West Indian has managed to pick up eight wickets in four matches.

The eighth and ninth positions are currently occupied by Cullum Vidler (7) and Raneico Smith (7), respectively. New Zealand’s Mason Clarke rounds off the top ten with seven wickets in three matches.

