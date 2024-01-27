Under-19 World Cup 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after New Zealand U19 vs Pakistan U19 (Updated) ft. Shahzaib Khan and Ubaid Shah

Zimbabwe U19 bagged an eight-wicket win over Namibia U19 in the 20th match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 on Saturday, January 27. Meanwhile, South Africa U19 secured a seven-wicket win against Scotland U19 in the 21st clash. Pakistan also registered a 10-wicket comprehensive win over NZ U19 in the 22nd contest.

Shifting our focus to the 20th match, Namibia U19 batted first and posted a below-par total of 146/8 in 50 overs. Hanro Badenhorst top-scored with 39 runs as a tailender. Newman Nyamhuri secured a four-wicket haul.

In reply, Zimbabwe U19 finished off the chase in 35.3 overs. Opener Panashe Taruvinga scored 59* runs off 115 balls with seven fours. He received decent support from Brandon Sunguro with 29 runs.

Delving into the details of the 21st game, Scotland U19 batted first and racked up a total of 269/9 in 50 overs. Opener Jamie Dunk was the standout batter with 90 runs. He received substantial support from captain Owen Gould with 97 runs. Riley Norton claimed three wickets for SA U19.

In response, South Africa U19 opener Steve Stolk looked in ultra-aggressive mode, scoring a 37-ball 86-run knock. Dewan Marais also smacked a 50-ball 80-run knock to seal the deal in just 27 overs.

Moving to the 22nd clash, New Zealand U19 batted first and posted a below-par total of 140 runs in 38 overs. Lachlan Stackpole was the top-scorer with 42 runs. Ubaid Shah and Arafat Minhas scalped three wickets apiece.

In the pursuit, Pakistan U19 openers Shamyl Hussain (54*) and Shahzaib Khan (80*) took their side home in 25.2 overs with 10 wickets in hand.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Under-19 World Cup 2024.

Under-19 World Cup 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Shahzaib Khan (PAK19) 3 3 1 223 106 111.5 282 79.07 1 1 - 23 7 2 J Andrew (WI19) 3 3 1 196 130 98 166 118.07 1 1 - 22 3 3 D Marais (SA19) 3 3 1 187 80* 93.5 127 147.24 - 2 - 17 8 4 J Dunk (SCO19) 3 3 0 187 90 62.33 278 67.26 - 2 - 20 0 5 BS McKinney (ENG19) 3 3 0 162 88 54 165 98.18 - 1 - 20 4 6 Ariful Islam (BD19) 3 3 0 157 103 52.33 187 83.95 1 - - 12 1 7 S Stolk (SA19) 3 3 0 155 86 51.66 98 158.16 - 2 - 19 9 8 SR Devireddy (NZ19) 2 2 1 154 147* 154 135 114.07 1 - - 12 6 9 OGT Gould (SCO19) 3 3 0 150 97 50 174 86.2 - 1 - 16 4 10 Mohammad Shihab James (BD19) 3 3 1 140 55* 70 148 94.59 - 2 - 14 2

Pakistan U19 batter Shahzaib Khan moved up from fifth to top spot, scoring 223 runs. WI batter Jewel Andrew slid one spot down to secure the second rank with 196 runs. SA batter Dewan Marais propelled from 12th to third spot with 187 runs at 93.5.

Scotland's Jamie Dunk ascended from the 17th to the fourth slot, scoring 187 runs at 62.33. Ben McKinney (162), and Ariful Islam (157) slipped three spots each to occupy the fifth and sixth ranks respectively.

South Africa’s Steve Stolk (155) rocketed from 25th rank to the seventh position. Snehith Reddy (154) moved down from fourth to eighth rank. Owen Gould (150) climbed up from 38th to ninth rank. Mohammad Shihab James (140) slipped from sixth to 10th position.

Under-19 World Cup 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Ubaid Shah (PAK19) 3 3 144 24 2 104 9 4/26 11.55 4.33 16 1 - 2 Khalil Ahmed (AFG19) 3 3 144 24 2 98 8 4/51 12.25 4.08 18 1 - 3 Aakash Chand (NEP19)"}">Aakash Chand (NEP19) 3 3 150 25 - 120 8 5/34 15 4.8 18.75 - 1 4 SK Pandey (IND19) 2 2 113 18.5 1 45 7 4/24 6.42 2.38 16.14 1 - 5 Maruf Mridha (BD19) 3 3 120 20 2 110 7 5/43 15.71 5.5 17.14 - 1 6 maphaka' target='_blank' rel='noopener noreferrer'>Maphaka (SA19)"}">KT Maphaka (SA19) 3 3 151 25.1 2 117 7 5/38 16.71 4.64 21.57 - 1 7 Arafat Minhas (PAK19) 3 2 90 15 4 29 6 3/6 4.83 1.93 15 - - 8 TC Ali (ENG19) 2 2 120 20 3 60 6 3/26 10 3 20 - - 9 MB Rowe (NZ19) 3 3 132 22 4 93 6 5/21 15.5 4.22 22 - 1 10 Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (BD19)"}">Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (BD19) 3 3 174 29 2 99 6 4/31 16.5 3.41 29 1 -

Pakistan pacer Ubaid Shah ascended from seventh to pole position in the wickets standings with nine scalps.

Khalil Ahmed (8), Aakash Chand (8), Saumi Pandey (7), and Maruf Mridha (7) slipped one spot each. They secured the second, third, fourth, and fifth slots at 12.25, 15, 6.42, and 15.71 respectively.

Kwena Maphaka (7) climbed up from 15th to sixth spot at 16.71. Arafat Minhas (6) rocketed from 38th to seventh spot at 4.83. Tazeem Ali (6) slipped from fifth to eighth rank at an average of 10.

Matt Rowe (6) descended from seventh to ninth spot, averaging 15.5. Bangladesh's Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (6) slid from eighth to 10th position at an average of 16.5.

